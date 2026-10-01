Defenders of Ukraine Day, the Feast of the Intercession, and Cossacks’ Day: why they are celebrated on October 1

On October 1, Ukraine marks several important dates at once: the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, and Ukrainian Cossacks Day. This coincidence is not accidental. It connects religious tradition, the history of the Ukrainian Cossacks, and the modern commemoration of the military personnel who defended and continue to defend the state.

UNN explains why these dates fall on October 1, how their historical connection emerged, and which traditions have survived to this day.

Why the Feast of the Protection and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine are celebrated on October 1

The Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos is one of the most revered Christian holidays in Ukraine. According to church tradition, its origins are connected with events at the Blachernae Church in Constantinople in the 10th century. When the city was in danger, Saint Andrew the Fool-for-Christ and his disciple Epiphanius saw the Mother of God praying together with the people and extending her omophorion—a veil—over them. In Christian tradition, this image became a symbol of intercession and protection.

Until 2023, Ukraine celebrated the Feast of the Protection on October 14. After the Orthodox Church of Ukraine switched to the Revised Julian calendar, fixed church holidays shifted 13 days earlier than their dates according to the Julian calendar. The OCU introduced the Revised Julian calendar on September 1, 2023, and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church also switched to the new style for fixed holidays.

It should be noted that parishes of the OCU that decided to continue using the Julian calendar retained the right to celebrate religious holidays "according to the old style." Therefore, in some parishes, the Feast of the Protection may continue to be celebrated on October 14.

Following the calendar reform, the date of the state holiday also changed. In July 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law moving the Day of Defenders of Ukraine from October 14 to October 1. The president also changed the date of Ukrainian Cossacks Day. Thus, the state preserved the symbolic connection between the Feast of the Protection, the Cossack tradition, and the commemoration of Ukraine’s modern defenders.

The Day of the Defender of Ukraine itself was established in 2014, after the beginning of Russian aggression. In 2021, it was renamed the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, emphasizing that both men and women participate in defending the state.

The Feast of the Protection and the Zaporozhian Cossacks: why the holiday became a "Cossack" one

The special place of the Feast of the Protection in Ukrainian culture was largely formed during the Cossack era. The Zaporozhian Cossacks considered the Mother of God their heavenly patroness, and the Feast of the Protection was one of the most important holidays on the Sich. On that day, councils were held to elect atamans and senior officers.

Churches dedicated to the Protection also held a special place in the Cossack community. A Church of the Protection stood at the center of the Cossack stronghold, and before campaigns the Zaporozhian Cossacks turned to the Mother of God in prayers for protection.

During the Cossack era, a distinctive type of icon also became widespread—the "Cossack Protection." In these icons, the Mother of God was depicted with her outspread omophorion, beneath which were Cossacks, hetmans, senior officers, clergy, and other representatives of Ukrainian society. Thus, the religious subject gradually also became an image of the protection of the community and the state.

Respect for the Cossack military tradition did not disappear after the liquidation of the Zaporozhian Sich. Its symbols, names, and images were used by Ukrainian military formations in subsequent historical periods. During the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917–1921, Cossack names, ranks, and symbols appeared in the army, while military units were named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Ivan Mazepa, Petro Doroshenko, and other figures of the Cossack era.

How Ukraine celebrates the Feast of the Protection and the Day of Defenders today

After the beginning of the full-scale war, October 1 acquired an even more pronounced memorial significance and also became a day of remembrance for those who died defending Ukraine. Therefore, on October 1, memorial ceremonies, flower-laying ceremonies, religious services, meetings with military personnel and veterans, exhibitions, and educational events are held in various cities. Schools, museums, and libraries organize themed events dedicated to the history of the Ukrainian military, the Cossacks, and the modern Russian-Ukrainian war.

Practical support for military personnel and veterans is becoming an increasingly important tradition as well. This may include donations to trusted units and volunteer funds, assistance to the wounded, support for the families of service members and the fallen, as well as veteran initiatives and businesses. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance also identifies support for combat units as one of the practical ways to thank the defenders.

For believers, October 1 remains first and foremost a religious holiday. Churches hold services in honor of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos and pray for defenders, the wounded, prisoners of war, those missing in action, and the families of the fallen.

Greetings to Ukraine’s defenders and the traditions of the Intercession

Greetings on October 1 have a somewhat different tone today than ordinary holiday wishes. During wartime, it is more appropriate to avoid overly grandiose formulations and, above all, to thank military personnel for their service and protection.

Defenders, both men and women, are wished strength, endurance, good health, reliable brothers- and sisters-in-arms, and a safe return home. At the same time, it is worth remembering that not every service member is comfortable with loud celebrations. For some, this day is associated with the loss of friends, injuries, or painful memories, so simple personal words of thanks are often more appropriate than standard holiday cards.

Among the traditions of the Intercession are attending church services, praying for relatives and defenders, engaging in charity, and helping those in need. In folk tradition, the Intercession was also an important milestone in the autumn calendar and was associated with the completion of fieldwork and the beginning of the wedding season. This is the origin of numerous sayings and unmarried women’s customs connected with requests for a happy marriage.

Today, however, the main meaning of October 1 for Ukraine is defined by the war. A religious image of protection, the memory of the Cossack military tradition, and gratitude to the people who are defending the state now have converged on one date. Therefore, the Day of Defenders and Defender Women of Ukraine, the Intercession, and the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks remain holidays with different origins, but they are united by a common theme - protection, service, and remembrance.

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