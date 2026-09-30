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The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on unified social assistance for low-income families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

The bill on Basic Social Assistance was recommended for its second reading. It will consolidate payments and provide social services and employment assistance.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on unified social assistance for low-income families

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on Basic Social Assistance (BSA) and recommended it for the second reading. The Ministry of Social Policy reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the document lays the regulatory foundation for a fundamental reform of the state payments system and the creation of a single targeted instrument for providing financial support to Ukrainian families.

The approval of the bill by the relevant committee is an important step toward the final adoption of the changes. The Ministry also contributed to the drafting of the bill so that BSA would become an effective springboard for families: with a single payment, the necessary social services, and a chance to return to stability

- said Inna Solodka, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

What is BSA

Basic Social Assistance is the first step toward a new support model for low-income families. The new system combines disparate payments into a single, clear mechanism and strengthens financial support with comprehensive assistance:

  • social services;
    • case management;
      • employment assistance.

        The main goal is to help families overcome difficult life circumstances and return to economic independence.

        The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year15.09.26, 17:18 • 19433 views

        Key changes:

        • assistance is calculated for the family, taking into account the average monthly aggregate income and the property status of its members, rather than being assigned separately to each of them;
          • the amount of BSA is calculated individually for each family - as the difference between the base amount for the family and its average monthly aggregate income;
            • the bill combines financial support with social services and employment promotion measures;
              • a social manager will help assess needs and organize case management or personalized support for able-bodied family members who are not working.

                Reminder

                Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko called the subsistence minimum a purely calculated indicator. According to him, payments need to be decoupled from the size of the subsistence minimum.

                The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August, the State Statistics Service reports30.09.26, 00:54 • 12195 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                SocietyEconomyFinance
                Serhiy Marchenko
                Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
                Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
                Verkhovna Rada