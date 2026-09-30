Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 173 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk direction eliminated 60 occupiers and wounded 12 others, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's briefing.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, carried out 54 airstrikes, and dropped 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,928 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 1,944 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions - the briefing states.

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near Kozacha Lopana, Ternova, and Izybtske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Derylove, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Yampil and Pyskunivka.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, and toward Mykolaipillia and Petrivka; three more combat engagements are ongoing.

A total of 27 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Stepy, Bilytske, Vodianske, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 60 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded here today; one vehicle, one multiple-launch rocket system, three artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and 17 enemy shelters were destroyed. Three vehicles, one artillery system, five unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and 184 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 314 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders repelled two occupier attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction near Berezove.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Huliaipole direction near Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Russians attacked Ukraine with 285 drones; air defense destroyed 254 targets.