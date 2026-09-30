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Russians attacked Ukraine with 285 drones; air defense destroyed 254 targets.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On September 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with 285 attack UAVs, including 174 jet-powered ones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 254 drones.

Russians attacked Ukraine with 285 drones; air defense destroyed 254 targets.

During the day on September 30 (from 6:30 to 18:30), the Russians attacked Ukraine with 285 strike UAVs (174 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the specified period, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 254 UAVs (146 of them jet-powered).

In addition, in the eastern direction, the enemy carried out a strike with a ballistic missile and several "Banderol"/"Dan-T" missiles. As of 18:30, about 10 strike UAVs had been detected in the airspace

- the statement reads.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that today, for the first time, the Russians used a special warhead on a jet-powered UAV, specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and iron bridge structures.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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