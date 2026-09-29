Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to Italy

$44.820.0350.970.16
ukenru
05:28 PM • 324 views
Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”Photo
04:13 PM • 11465 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 11472 views
What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast
02:54 PM • 11066 views
"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalitiesPhoto
02:38 PM • 14889 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo
02:30 PM • 10972 views
EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to “intensify” reforms - media
02:15 PM • 9356 views
Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
12:41 PM • 20679 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview
12:33 PM • 13587 views
In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers
September 29, 11:25 AM • 15729 views
IMF forecasts a $54 billion deficit for Ukraine by 2029 - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
62%
758mm
Popular news
Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAFPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 09:13 AM • 27337 views
Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack in a number of regions of UkrainePhotoSeptember 29, 09:18 AM • 4658 views
A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and waterPhotoSeptember 29, 09:43 AM • 12226 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 18000 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideo01:55 PM • 9852 views
Publications
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victims04:32 PM • 4222 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms04:13 PM • 11480 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 14899 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 18075 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview12:41 PM • 20683 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Serhiy Rebrov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideo05:12 PM • 764 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideo01:55 PM • 9972 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 30255 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 32197 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 31154 views
Actual
Tu-95
Technology
Kh-101
Facebook
Instagram

Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

“Milan” scouts missed Shevchenko’s hat-trick against “Barcelona” and ordered a VHS recording from Mediaset. The video helped finalize the transfer in 1999.

Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to Italy

Andriy Shevchenko’s transfer to "Milan" took place thanks to a VHS tape from the Mediaset newsroom. Scouts from the Italian club were not present at the famous match against "Barcelona", in which the Ukrainian striker scored a hat-trick, so the sporting director had to order a video recording of the game from journalists, after which the Italian club completed the transfer. Sportmediaset writes, as reported by UNN

Details 

According to the publication, Shevchenko made it to "Milan" not only because of his hat-trick against "Barcelona" in the Champions League, but also because of the publication’s newsroom. 

"Ariedo Braida, who was the sporting director of "Milan" at the time, wrote down in his notebook the name of that exceptionally fast striker from Kyiv's "Dynamo". And on November 5, 1997, Shevchenko did something phenomenal at Camp Nou: a sensational hat-trick against Louis van Gaal’s "Barcelona", which they thrashed 4–0," the publication notes. 

However, it later emerged that there were no "Milan" scouts in Catalonia during the match, and Braida then contacted the newsroom. 

"Braida contacted the Mediaset newsroom, which at that time held the rights to broadcast the Champions League, and ordered a VHS tape recording of this extraordinary game. Shevchenko was subsequently watched live, and Braida convinced President Berlusconi to invest 45 billion lire ($24 million) to bring him to Milan in the summer of 1999. It seemed like a huge sum, but in fact it was not," the publication adds. 

Additional information

In the 1997/1998 season, "Dynamo" were drawn in the same Champions League group as "PSV", "Newcastle", and "Barcelona". 

In the matches against "Barça", most fans backed the Spanish team, but a Kyiv supporter did not lose hope. When asked, "But it is still "Barcelona", isn’t it?" he replied: "And we are "Dynamo" Kyiv—so what?". 

And indeed, in the two-leg tie, "Dynamo" left "Barcelona" in tatters, defeating the Catalans by an aggregate score of 7–0. It was in the second match that Andriy Shevchenko, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today, produced his breakthrough. It was "Sheva" who scored a hat-trick against "Barça" in the second match, while the team featured such world football stars as Víctor Baía, Luís Figo, and Rivaldo, and Serhii Rebrov delivered the final blow to the Catalans. 

Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAF29.09.26, 12:13 • 27387 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsUNN Lite
Serhiy Rebrov
Andriy Shevchenko
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Milan
Spain