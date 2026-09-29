Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack in a number of regions of Ukraine

As a result of the overnight strikes by the Russian Federation, facilities in the capital, Odesa region and other regions were damaged. They include energy infrastructure and civilian infrastructure. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Work to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling in our cities and communities is continuing virtually nonstop. They are simply terrorists who strike at life, at our people, at purely civilian facilities, both day and night - the president said.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, depots at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, data and business centers, as well as residential buildings, were damaged in the capital. Meanwhile, in Odesa region, an educational institution, a dormitory and two foreign vessels came under attack.

Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr region, Volyn and Rivne region were also under Russian strikes this night - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, energy facilities, substations, civilian enterprises and residential buildings were also damaged.

There were interceptions this night, including of ballistic missiles. I thank everyone involved in the defense, as well as everyone who adheres to our agreements. I am grateful to our American and Norwegian partners for the NASAMS systems and the package of missiles for them. I am grateful to France and Germany for the package of support for our air defense these days, specifically missiles. Against the backdrop of daily Russian escalation, it is important that the protection of life receive constant support and that such packages continue to arrive. Thank you to everyone who helps - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

As a reminder

As a result of the Russian Federation's attacks on Kyiv on September 28, 24 people were injured, including three children. One woman was killed, and six of those injured were hospitalized.