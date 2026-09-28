“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it

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Ukrainians are currently actively discussing whether to obtain "child of war" status for their children. The procedure requires considerable time and a large number of documents, while the status itself does not mean that a monthly state payment will be assigned. Therefore, many parents are faced with the choice of whether it is worth spending resources on this.

UNN explains who can obtain the status in 2026, what documents are required, what it actually provides, and why the absence of a monthly payment for the status does not mean that financial support for children affected by the war is not provided at all.

It is worth starting with the fact that the term "child of war," which is often used colloquially, is not the official name of the status for Ukrainian children affected by Russian aggression. In legislation, it is called "a child who suffered as a result of military operations and armed conflicts."

Why this should not be confused with the "children of war" of the Second World War

Ukrainian legislation contains another category with an almost identical name — "children of war." It includes Ukrainian citizens who had not yet reached the age of 18 as of September 2, 1945. This is a separate legal status related to the Second World War and has no connection to children affected by modern Russian aggression. Therefore, when referring to minors who have experienced shelling, occupation, deportation, captivity, the loss of loved ones, or other consequences of the current war, the legally correct name is "a child who suffered as a result of military operations and armed conflicts."

Who can obtain the status

The basic procedure is established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 268 dated April 5, 2017. Following legislative changes in 2025, the range of people who may qualify for the status has been significantly expanded. The current version of the procedure has been in effect since September 2025.

According to this document, the right to the status belongs to a child, as well as to a person who was under 18 at the time of the relevant events, if, as a result of military operations or an armed conflict, they:

suffered an injury, concussion, or mutilation;

experienced physical, sexual, or psychological violence;

were abducted, deported, or forcibly displaced;

were involved in military formations;

were unlawfully detained, including being held in captivity;

lost one or both parents, a guardian, custodian, or another legal representative due to their death or disappearance under special circumstances;

were left without parental care as a result of the war.

The important change lies precisely in the expansion of this list. Legislation now expressly covers deported and forcibly displaced children, children who lost their legal representatives because of the war, and children deprived of parental care.

Shelling and evacuation may also be grounds for obtaining the status

One of the most common grounds that allows a person to obtain "child of war" status is psychological violence. This refers to the child's moral and psychological suffering resulting from living or being present amid military operations, an armed conflict, or temporary occupation, deportation, forced displacement, unlawful detention, being forced to leave their place of residence, as well as the death, disappearance, or capture of their parents. In other words, the status is not limited to children who suffered only physical injuries.

At the same time, the mere fact that a child lives in Ukraine during the war is not sufficient for the status to be assigned automatically; therefore, guardianship authorities will consider the specific circumstances and documents.

In cases of psychological violence, the procedure is linked to assessing the child's and family's needs for social services. If necessary, a psychologist, practical psychologist, psychotherapist, or psychiatrist may be involved in this assessment. Therefore, the widespread claim that every child must first obtain a separate "psychologist's certificate" is an oversimplification.

What the acquired status provides for a child

First and foremost, this concerns priority when enrolling in a state or municipal preschool education institution. Current legislation classifies children with the status of victims of hostilities and armed conflicts among the categories granted priority during enrollment.

Another guarantee is free meals. The procedure for organizing meals provides for this right for children with the status of victims of hostilities and armed conflicts in preschool, general secondary, vocational, and professional pre-higher education institutions. In primary school, free meals cover a significantly broader range of pupils, so this benefit may be particularly tangible, in particular, for children attending kindergartens and students in upper grades.

Another area is social services and rehabilitation. After the status is granted, the children’s services may initiate an assessment of the needs of the child and family. Based on the results of this assessment, the necessary social, psychological, or other support is determined.

After reaching the age of 18, the status already granted does not disappear automatically. The National Social Service explains that it remains in effect after reaching adulthood. In addition, following the 2025 amendments, a person who has already reached adulthood may also apply for it if they were under 18 during the relevant events.

Does the status of a "war child" provide money

This is where people become most confused. The legislation does not establish a separate universal monthly payment that would automatically be assigned to everyone solely on the basis of obtaining the status of a "child who suffered as a result of hostilities and armed conflicts." However, since January 2025, Law No. 3999-IX "On Social Protection and Support for Children Affected by the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine" has been in force. It created a broader system of support for children affected by Russian aggression and expressly provided, among other things, compensation for harm to life and health, urgent interim compensation, psychological assistance, rehabilitation, health improvement, educational guarantees, meals, and other forms of support.

But this is not the same as a monthly payment for having the status.

In particular, the right to the main compensation for harm to life and health under Article 19 of the law arises from the moment reparations recovered from the aggressor state are received. The amount is to be determined individually, depending on the specific circumstances. The law also provides for urgent interim compensation, which is to be financed, in particular, through international assistance and other sources not prohibited by law, while the procedure for granting it must be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Communities may establish additional assistance

State guarantees do not exhaust all possible forms of support for young Ukrainians with the status of a "war child." Local self-government bodies may approve their own social programs for children affected by the war. These may include assistance with health improvement, recreation, rehabilitation, one-time payments, or other benefits.

There is no single amount of such assistance across Ukraine: everything depends on the particular community, its program, and the capabilities of the local budget. Therefore, after obtaining the status, it is worth separately checking the social protection programs of your city, settlement, or village council.

How to obtain the status of a "war child"

Following the 2025 amendments, the territorial link to the procedure was significantly simplified. The law provides that the status is granted by the guardianship and custody authority at the place of application or at the place where the child is identified. In other words, the family is no longer strictly tied solely to the child’s registered place of residence or place of registration as an internally displaced person.

The application and documents are submitted to the children’s services. This may be done by one of the parents or another legal representative. If the child moved without their parents, the relevant services and authorities may also be contacted by a grandmother, grandfather, great-grandmother, great-grandfather, aunt, uncle, adult brother or sister, as well as a stepfather, stepmother, or a representative of the guardianship and custody authority. From the age of 14, the child has the right to submit an application independently. The documents may also be sent by registered mail.

The basic requirements are:

application;

documents proving the identity of the child and the applicant;

confirmation of family ties or the representative’s authority;

consent to the processing of personal data.

The remaining documents depend on the specific circumstance under which the status is being оформed.

For example, in the event of an injury or mutilation, medical documents will be important. When it concerns sexual violence, abduction, unlawful removal, involvement in armed formations or captivity, information about criminal proceedings may be required. To grant the status on the basis of harm caused by psychological violence, an assessment of the family’s needs is conducted. If the grounds were the death or disappearance of parents or other legal representatives, documents confirming this will be required.

How long to wait for a decision on granting or refusing the status

The documents are reviewed by the commission on child rights protection, after which the guardianship and custody authority makes the decision. The law allows up to 30 calendar days from the date the application is registered. The service itself is free of charge. The result must be a decision to grant the status or to refuse it.

If the status has already been obtained, exercising a specific educational benefit may require submitting a supporting document separately to the educational institution. For example, when enrolling in kindergarten, it is necessary to confirm the right to priority admission.

Why they may refuse to grant the "child of war" status

The most common reason is insufficient documentation confirming precisely the circumstance cited by the applicant.

The situations of families evacuated from temporarily occupied territories, who have lost their documents or cannot quickly obtain information from law enforcement or medical authorities, are particularly difficult.

Problems also arise at the level of the communities themselves. The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights previously recorded cases in which children were unable to exercise their right to the status because of organizational errors by services, insufficient staff qualifications or improperly organized application intake.

It should be noted that a refusal decision may be appealed in court.

What is important to remember

Obtaining the status of a "child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts" does not automatically turn into a monthly payment from the state. Its practical value today lies primarily in securing the child’s rights in the areas of education, food, social and psychological support, and rehabilitation, as well as in the opportunity to use additional local programs.

At the same time, it is no longer correct to reduce the entire system of state support for such children solely to these benefits. Law No. 3999-IX provides for a considerably broader set of measures, including compensation for harm to life and health. However, such compensation is not an automatic payment "for the status," and its implementation depends on the conditions established by law, funding and separate procedures.

Reminder

As reported by UNN, in Ukraine, access to educational benefits was simplified for children of veterans.