Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthday

Rihanna celebrated her daughter Rocky’s first birthday by posting a series of rare family photos. The singer showed images from the girl’s first months of life and moments at home with her mother’s cosmetics and designer items, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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Rocky is the younger child of Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky. To mark her first birthday, the singer released photos she had not previously shown to the public.

In one video, the girl is sitting in a high chair wearing Rihanna’s wig; in another, she has pink curlers in her hair. Rocky also plays with Fenty cosmetics and her mother’s Louis Vuitton bag. When Rihanna took the bag away, her daughter began to cry and calmed down only after it was returned to her.

Rihanna showed her daughter when she was still very little

The collection also included images of newborn Rocky, a video in which Rihanna tries to teach her to say “mama,” and other family moments.

Who let me have a daughter, bro the 38-year-old singer captioned the post jokingly.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are raising three children. In addition to one-year-old Rocky, the couple have sons RZA, who is 4, and 3-year-old Riot.

The singer previously said that after having children, she became much more concerned about their safety and tries to build her work around her family.

They give meaning to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional and everything has to be worth it, especially when it takes me away from them Rihanna said.

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