Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthday

$44.9751.12
ukenru
10:56 PM • 2666 views
The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out
09:56 PM • 10682 views
The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly
09:01 PM • 11778 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles
08:54 PM • 10418 views
There is not enough money in the budget for everything: Koretskyi explained which payments will be financed first and which will be delayedVideo
08:02 PM • 11189 views
The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia
06:29 PM • 15604 views
Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia
September 27, 04:46 PM • 18801 views
Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters
September 27, 12:54 PM • 24081 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
September 27, 10:32 AM • 26679 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
September 27, 09:35 AM • 24053 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.7m/s
75%
755mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a drone attacked the River Mall shopping and entertainment center, social media reportSeptember 27, 01:33 PM • 13236 views
Russian forces destroyed a Kärcher warehouse in KyivSeptember 27, 03:04 PM • 9186 views
The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attackerSeptember 27, 03:25 PM • 10871 views
The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBSSeptember 27, 03:40 PM • 16067 views
Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her sonPhotoSeptember 27, 04:13 PM • 5726 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 69250 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 85713 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 88067 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 77863 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 75346 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award11:06 PM • 376 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhoto10:05 PM • 2144 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles09:01 PM • 11778 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 27558 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 27709 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
The Guardian
Financial Times
Starlink

Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2140 views

The singer published previously unseen photos and videos of her daughter Roki, who turned one. In the footage, the girl plays with her mother’s belongings.

Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthday

Rihanna celebrated her daughter Rocky’s first birthday by posting a series of rare family photos. The singer showed images from the girl’s first months of life and moments at home with her mother’s cosmetics and designer items, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rocky is the younger child of Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky. To mark her first birthday, the singer released photos she had not previously shown to the public.

In one video, the girl is sitting in a high chair wearing Rihanna’s wig; in another, she has pink curlers in her hair. Rocky also plays with Fenty cosmetics and her mother’s Louis Vuitton bag. When Rihanna took the bag away, her daughter began to cry and calmed down only after it was returned to her.

Rihanna showed her daughter when she was still very little

The collection also included images of newborn Rocky, a video in which Rihanna tries to teach her to say “mama,” and other family moments.

Who let me have a daughter, bro

the 38-year-old singer captioned the post jokingly.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are raising three children. In addition to one-year-old Rocky, the couple have sons RZA, who is 4, and 3-year-old Riot.

The singer previously said that after having children, she became much more concerned about their safety and tries to build her work around her family.

They give meaning to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional and everything has to be worth it, especially when it takes me away from them

Rihanna said.

Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversary27.09.26, 03:07 • 27705 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Louis Vuitton