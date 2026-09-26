Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in Greece

Forest fires have become one of the challenges facing Europe, with considerable resources having been directed toward them for several years to strengthen response capabilities and bring in additional firefighting aircraft. But behind every sortie is the complex work of crews who have to operate in conditions of heat, smoke, mountainous terrain and changing winds. UNN spoke with Vladyslav Klipachenko, director of the Ukrainian airline H3Operations , about what this work looks like from the inside, the challenges Ukrainian crews face, and why it is critically important for aerial firefighting to have not only equipment, but also well-trained pilots.

The need to strengthen Europe’s capacity to combat forest fires was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She noted that fires are becoming more intense, more frequent and affecting larger areas, while European resources have to be moved between countries depending on the situation.

Behind this response system is the daily work of crews directly tackling fire hotspots. For a firefighting helicopter pilot, this means flying at low altitudes over difficult terrain, in high temperatures, smoke and changing winds—conditions in which precision and speed of task execution are critically important.

Working at the limits of capability

Vladyslav Klipachenko, director of H3Operations, said that the crews’ actual experience confirms that combating forest fires is becoming more difficult.

"We assess the situation not only based on statistical figures, but also on the real-world experience of our crews, which proves better than any statistics that forest fires are becoming a global threat and that combating them is increasingly difficult—the problem of forest fires is turning into a larger-scale challenge both for Europe and for the entire world. Abnormal heat, prolonged droughts and squally winds create conditions in which fire spreads instantly. For us, this means working at the limits of our capabilities and constantly carrying out tasks in extreme circumstances," the director of H3Operations said.

According to him, aviation is what makes it possible to quickly reach hotspots that ground equipment cannot always access. At the same time, he stressed that it does not replace the work of rescuers on the ground, but complements it by enabling prompt operations from the air.

"That is why European countries are increasing their use of firefighting aircraft and helicopters. It is obvious that the shortage of specialised aviation equipment and experienced personnel will soon become one of the most pressing issues for the European region, and I am convinced that the need for sufficient numbers of specialised aircraft and qualified pilots will only grow. Although aviation does not replace the work of rescuers on the ground, it has a decisive advantage—speed. It makes it possible to extinguish fires in places that ground equipment physically cannot reach—which means maximum response speed and access to the most isolated or dangerous fire hotspots," Vladyslav Klipachenko explained.

International firefighting operations

For H3Operations, work on international firefighting operations began back in 2021—immediately after it received its air operator certificate. At that time, the company’s first helicopter departed from Zaporizhzhia, where its base was located before the full-scale war, to help Turkey fight fires. In 2022, the company continued this work in Greece, where it sent three aircraft for four months.

"This year, only one of our helicopters is operating in Greece, but this is a sign of development, not decline. The geography of our flights has simply become much broader: the rest of the H3Operations fleet is currently engaged on the African continent in important missions for the United Nations. Going from the first international flight to large-scale operations in different parts of the planet in just five years is a powerful evolution for a young company," Vladyslav Klipachenko emphasised.

H3Operations helicopter during firefighting operations. Photo: H3Operations

According to him, this year in Greece the company deployed one helicopter and two trained crews.

"Such a number of people per aircraft is a basic rule of safety and clear organization. Since the firefighting season can be extremely exhausting, rotation allows pilots to rest, comply with working-hour regulations, and keep the aircraft in constant readiness. For us, the main thing is to take off promptly when called, extinguish the fire effectively, and safely return the people and equipment to base," the company's director emphasized.

Fighting forest fires from the air is the premier league of aviation

H3Operations uses Mi-8/17 helicopters for firefighting operations. According to Vladyslav Klipachenko, their advantage lies in their maneuverability and ability to operate in challenging conditions.

"Our experience operating Mi-8/17 helicopters confirms their exceptional reliability, honed over years in the most difficult conditions. In firefighting missions, the ability to lift up to four tonnes of water on an external sling is only part of the success. Equally important are high maneuverability, the equipment's endurance in difficult terrain, and resistance to extreme temperatures," he said.

At the same time, the director of H3Operations emphasized that in aviation there is no universal concept of the "best helicopter," since the choice of equipment depends on the specifics of the task.

"Nevertheless, the Mi-8/17 is unquestionably one of the most effective tools in its class for fighting forest fires. Ultimately, the key factor in success is people. No equipment can operate on its own. Victory over the elements is always the result of combining the aircraft's technical capabilities with the highest level of professionalism of its crew," Vladyslav Klipachenko stressed.

H3Operations helicopter working at a fire. Photo: H3Operations

A pilot's work during a fire requires special training. This includes flying at extremely low altitudes, operating in mountains, in high temperatures, in dense smoke, and in unpredictable winds. In addition, several aircraft may operate simultaneously in the same airspace, while firefighting units operate on the ground.

"Fighting forest fires from the air is the premier league of aviation. Imagine chaos in which several aircraft and ground firefighting crews are coordinated in one space, while the fire changes its tactics every minute. In this maelstrom, the pilot must release the water with pinpoint precision onto the target. That is why H3Operations crews hone their skills every day—from simulators to real flights. Since training such specialists takes years, and there is a shortage of personnel in the aviation market, we know for certain: helicopters can be bought, but people cannot. Our team is our most valuable asset," the director of H3Operations emphasized.

From the first international flight to working in different countries

Alongside its international operations, H3Operations itself was changing. Five years ago, when the airline received its air operator certificate, its team consisted of 25 people.

"H3Operations today is a strong community of top-class aviation professionals: pilots, engineers, and administrative and technical personnel. I am sincerely grateful to fate for the opportunity to work side by side with them. Buying equipment or building infrastructure is a matter of finances and time. But creating a strong team devoted to its work takes years," the company's director emphasized.

The company's development took place against the backdrop of a full-scale war. Before the invasion, its base was Zaporizhzhia, but the hostilities forced it to completely reformat its business model, adapt, and learn to operate in entirely new realities.

"Over five years, our team has transformed into an international aviation operator carrying out highly complex missions around the world. However, what remains key for me is that wherever our helicopters fly—in Africa or Europe—H3Operations has always been and will always be a Ukrainian company. Every successful foreign contract we secure is a direct result of the professionalism and dedicated work of the Ukrainian team," Vladyslav Klipachenko said.

Today, H3Operations combines its work in Europe with international operations in other regions. In addition to firefighting missions, the company operates in areas related to medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, passenger and cargo transportation, as well as flights using night vision systems. Among other activities, H3Operations supports humanitarian, peacekeeping, and special missions of the UN and other international institutions in remote regions of the world.

The firefighting season in Greece is just one example for Ukrainian crews of how aviation operators can contribute to the international natural disaster response system. For Europe, which is preparing to increase its own aerial firefighting capabilities, there will continue to be a need, alongside the equipment, for people capable of operating it safely and effectively.