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Putin stated that the rights of Russian speakers are being violated in the Baltic countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Putin stated that the Russian Federation is responding to violations of the rights of Russian speakers in the Baltic states within the framework of humanitarian and international law. He denied plans for a war with Europe.

Putin stated that the rights of Russian speakers are being violated in the Baltic countries

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Federation is aware of violations of the rights of Russian speakers in the Baltic countries. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia knows that in the Baltic countries "the rights of Russian speakers are being violated," but responds to this within the framework of humanitarian law.

We know that there, in the Baltic countries, the rights of the Russian-speaking population are being violated. But we already know how to respond, and we have developed a certain approach to this. We respond from a humanitarian perspective, within the framework of international law

- Putin said.

He also called the EU countries' statements about a threat from Russia a deliberate exaggeration and provocation.

"I want to emphasize once again: we are not preparing for any military action against Europe. We have no such plans, and, most importantly, there are no grounds for them. There are no real motives whatsoever for an escalation of the situation with Europe," the Russian dictator assured.

We remind you

Earlier, Putin stated that all proposals for a peaceful settlement were "on the table," but that the Russian Federation still needed to consider what was in its interests.

Putin seeks to seize Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro — Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly23.09.26, 22:59 • 5279 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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