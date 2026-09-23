Putin seeks to seize Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro — Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, illustrative photo

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to seize Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities, not just Donetsk Oblast. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, UNN reports.

Putin recently, once again, promised representatives of the American president that he would seize Donetsk Oblast. He said that he literally needed just a couple more months. This is probably the 17th or 18th time he has made this promise. It is always the same. Literally just a couple more months. After that, he moves the deadline again, and again. And after that, he will once again announce that even Donetsk Oblast is not enough for him. He wants more of our cities—Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro - Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia threatens the Baltic countries every day and shows no respect for the statehood of the countries of the South Caucasus and Asia.

We remind you

In 2026, Russia seized approximately 890 sq. km of Ukrainian territory, while the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated approximately 800 sq. km.