Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years later

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
01:50 PM • 4600 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly
01:17 PM • 5624 views
"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support
12:34 PM • 7104 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units
12:16 PM • 12173 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 13497 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
08:48 AM • 15321 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
08:46 AM • 19480 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
September 25, 08:03 AM • 20596 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Exclusive
September 25, 07:40 AM • 19045 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
September 25, 04:31 AM • 26730 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:35 AM • 30118 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against UkraineSeptember 25, 05:52 AM • 23660 views
Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded risesPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 8672 views
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:52 AM • 13283 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 23153 views
Publications
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly01:50 PM • 4592 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units12:34 PM • 7094 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 59107 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 54473 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proven have to do with itPhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 55789 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Sam Altman
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Romania
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 438 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 6482 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 23184 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 27995 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 27755 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Film
Kh-59

Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years later

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6484 views

Kate Moss put on Hunter wellington boots again for the brand's 170th-anniversary campaign. She recreated her 2005 festival look.

Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years later

Twenty-one years after her iconic look at the Glastonbury Festival, Kate Moss once again wore Hunter rubber boots on Friday for an advertising campaign marking the brand’s 170th anniversary. The Daily Mail reports, according to UNN.

Details

The 52-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the brand’s new Iconic by Nature collection, which includes £140 rubber boots and a £135 waterproof checked jacket.

For the photoshoot in the woods, Kate once again chose short shorts, pairing them with a wide belt — just as she did with her iconic 2005 festival look.

In another photo, the model showed off her long legs in green short shorts and a sheer white blouse while posing in neoprene Chelsea boots.

photo: Hunter/Mikael Jansson

She looked incredible sitting on a tree and completing the look with a £230 khaki quilted coat.

For her final look, Kate wore a rugby shirt, pairing it with a £75 black waterproof jacket and matching rubber boots.

Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticized24.09.26, 17:08 • 28179 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Brand