Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years later

Twenty-one years after her iconic look at the Glastonbury Festival, Kate Moss once again wore Hunter rubber boots on Friday for an advertising campaign marking the brand’s 170th anniversary. The Daily Mail reports, according to UNN.

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The 52-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the brand’s new Iconic by Nature collection, which includes £140 rubber boots and a £135 waterproof checked jacket.

For the photoshoot in the woods, Kate once again chose short shorts, pairing them with a wide belt — just as she did with her iconic 2005 festival look.

In another photo, the model showed off her long legs in green short shorts and a sheer white blouse while posing in neoprene Chelsea boots.

photo: Hunter/Mikael Jansson

She looked incredible sitting on a tree and completing the look with a £230 khaki quilted coat.

For her final look, Kate wore a rugby shirt, pairing it with a £75 black waterproof jacket and matching rubber boots.

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