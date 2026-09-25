The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injured

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
12:16 PM • 80 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 5564 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
08:48 AM • 11425 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
08:46 AM • 15805 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
08:03 AM • 17646 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 17484 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
September 25, 04:31 AM • 25530 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
September 25, 12:55 AM • 32385 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 19119 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 33817 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.7m/s
46%
754mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 25, 02:58 AM • 18688 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:35 AM • 25808 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against UkraineSeptember 25, 05:52 AM • 19335 views
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideo06:52 AM • 8036 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 15087 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 54369 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 49562 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 50881 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 53858 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 63708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Sam Altman
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Belgium
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 15125 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 24346 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 24261 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 30584 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 27273 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
ChatGPT
Starlink
Forbes

The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, a drone struck an office building, damaging the facade and windows. Three people were killed in the parking lot, and seven more were injured.

The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injured

The Russian army continues to attack Kyiv; an office building came under fire, three people were found dead in the parking lot, and seven more people were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of a UAV strike on an office building, the facade was damaged and the building's windows were shattered 

- Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties25.09.26, 12:41 • 3608 views

According to preliminary information, cars are on fire in the parking lot near the office building where the UAV struck, and the bodies of three people who died were found. Seven people were injured. 

Emergency services are working at the scene. The information will be clarified, Klitschko concluded.

Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv has already left 20 people injured - what is known so far25.09.26, 13:33 • 2058 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv