The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injured

The Russian army continues to attack Kyiv; an office building came under fire, three people were found dead in the parking lot, and seven more people were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of a UAV strike on an office building, the facade was damaged and the building's windows were shattered - Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties

According to preliminary information, cars are on fire in the parking lot near the office building where the UAV struck, and the bodies of three people who died were found. Seven people were injured.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The information will be clarified, Klitschko concluded.

Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv has already left 20 people injured - what is known so far