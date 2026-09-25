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Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv has already left 20 people injured — what is known so far

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Kyiv, 20 people were injured in Russia’s drone attack, and a 14-year-old boy was killed. Buildings, institutions, shops, and cars were damaged.

Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv has already left 20 people injured — what is known so far

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's new attacks on Kyiv since the morning of September 25 has increased to 20. UNN reports this, citing data from the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

The number of people injured in the capital has increased to 20

- Klitschko wrote on social media.

According to data from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, as of 9:30 a.m., a 14-year-old boy — a resident of one of the apartments in the building — was killed in Kyiv after a UAV struck a residential building in the Pecherskyi district. Thirty apartments and cars parked beneath the building were damaged.

The aftermath of Russia's attack in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winter25.09.26, 11:03 • 14532 views

Kyiv has been under attack by Russian drones since the night. According to data from the Kyiv police, high-rise buildings, a business center, a shopping center, a medical center, an administrative building, a non-residential building, and cars were damaged in the city. The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in four districts of the capital:

  • in the Pecherskyi district, an enemy UAV struck a 16-story residential building at the level of the 10th–11th floors. A 14-year-old boy was killed. At least eight more residents were injured, including a 9-year-old child. In particular, three more buildings and a car were damaged by the blast wave;
    • in the Solomianskyi district, UAV fragments damaged a business center and a shopping center. A 22-year-old man — a shopping center security guard — was injured;
      • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone struck an administrative building, injuring at least six people. In particular, a medical center, a non-residential building, and parked cars were damaged;
        • in the Podilskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged.

          In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties25.09.26, 12:41 • 2840 views

          A strike in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

          Julia Shramko

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