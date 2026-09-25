The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injured

The enemy attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Friday, September 25. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out at one of the medical facilities.

Preliminarily, a man was injured in the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance - Semikin said.

Later, he reported an attack on another medical facility in Zaporizhzhia.

The premises, ambulances, and civilian cars were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured - the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration stated.

We remind you

On September 23, two men aged 37 and 39 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime Russian strike. A large-scale fire broke out at one of the shopping centers after it was hit.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, a university and a shopping mall were damaged in a UAV attack; one person was injured