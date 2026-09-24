There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottest

Since the beginning of the day on September 24, 185 combat engagements have taken place at the front. UNN reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's update.

Details

It is reported that the enemy carried out one missile strike, launched 43 air strikes, and dropped 173 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 4,118 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,869 shellings of populated areas and our troops' positions - the military reported.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the directions of Mala Slobidka, Bila Bereza, Korenok, Rivne, and Kindrativka.

During the day, on the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units five times near Lyman, Mala Vovcha, and Ternova; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, on the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Podoly, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Lyman, Nadiia, and Shyikivka.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted one enemy assault near Pyskuniivka.

The Defense Forces struck a “Kasta” radar station, a base for attack UAVs, and an enemy fuel depot

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Osykove, Torske, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka.

A total of 27 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were eliminated and 14 wounded here today; three vehicles, two artillery systems, nine pieces of special equipment, one ammunition depot, and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, one artillery system, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 119 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 235 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the update says.

Five occupier attacks were recorded on the Huliaipole direction in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Charivne.

"On the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations. There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the General Staff added.

Reminder

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW