There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottest

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
07:42 PM • 7022 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
06:59 PM • 10700 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
05:19 PM • 14770 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
04:39 PM • 16128 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
September 24, 03:01 PM • 15889 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
September 24, 01:53 PM • 19264 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
September 24, 01:33 PM • 14643 views
In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 29804 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
September 24, 10:29 AM • 26978 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
September 24, 09:57 AM • 25313 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Russian drones attacked Bukovyna - the targets were energy infrastructure and border crossing pointsSeptember 24, 11:32 AM • 12991 views
Several enterprises were damaged in Kyiv by Russian shellingPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 11:53 AM • 4424 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 23802 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 12394 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 14758 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 29811 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 23894 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 31237 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 34635 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 44052 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Benjamin Netanyahu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideo08:00 PM • 1484 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev05:41 PM • 4240 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 14830 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 12470 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 44894 views
Actual
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV
Film

There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Since the beginning of September 24, Russian forces have launched 43 airstrikes and used 4,118 drones. The Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks near Pokrovsk.

There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottest

Since the beginning of the day on September 24, 185 combat engagements have taken place at the front. UNN reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's update.

Details

It is reported that the enemy carried out one missile strike, launched 43 air strikes, and dropped 173 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 4,118 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,869 shellings of populated areas and our troops' positions

- the military reported.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the directions of Mala Slobidka, Bila Bereza, Korenok, Rivne, and Kindrativka.

During the day, on the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units five times near Lyman, Mala Vovcha, and Ternova; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, on the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Podoly, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Lyman, Nadiia, and Shyikivka.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted one enemy assault near Pyskuniivka.

The Defense Forces struck a “Kasta” radar station, a base for attack UAVs, and an enemy fuel depot24.09.26, 12:26 • 3778 views

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Osykove, Torske, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka.

A total of 27 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were eliminated and 14 wounded here today; three vehicles, two artillery systems, nine pieces of special equipment, one ammunition depot, and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, one artillery system, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 119 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 235 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the update says.

Five occupier attacks were recorded on the Huliaipole direction in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Charivne.

"On the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations. There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the General Staff added.

Reminder

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW21.09.26, 07:49 • 43777 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine