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The Defense Forces struck a “Kasta” radar station, a base for attack UAVs, and an enemy fuel depot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The Ukrainian military struck a base for attack UAVs, “Kasta” and P-18 radar stations, and a fuel depot belonging to the Russian occupiers.

The Defense Forces struck a “Kasta” radar station, a base for attack UAVs, and an enemy fuel depot

On September 23 and during the night of September 24, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a site for the storage, preparation, and launching of strike UAVs belonging to Russian units was hit. Striking such facilities is one of the priority areas of the combat operations conducted by Ukraine’s Defense Forces

- the statement reads.

Also, in the areas of Chekhograd (formerly Novohrodivka) and Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia region, 35N6 "Kasta" and P-18 radar stations, respectively, were hit.

In addition, a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the occupiers was hit in the area of Velyka Bilozerka in Zaporizhzhia region.

For reference

The 35N6 "Kasta" is a Russian mobile all-round surveillance radar designed to detect aerial targets, including at extremely low altitudes, and transmit data to air defense systems.

The P-18 is a mobile long-range early-warning radar operating in the meter waveband, developed back in the Soviet era. It is designed to detect aerial targets, determine their coordinates (azimuth and range), and transmit data to users; it is in service with the Russian army as an air defense early-warning system.

Defense Forces struck a warehouse belonging to "Rubicon" and the occupiers’ drone control centers, General Staff reports23.09.26, 12:49 • 3906 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
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Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
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