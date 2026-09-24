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"Russia will not end this war without pressure": Zelenskyy met with members of Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Zelenskyy discussed the "Lindsey Graham Act" and strengthening sanctions against Russia with members of Congress. He also called on the United States to provide ballistic missile interceptors.

"Russia will not end this war without pressure": Zelenskyy met with members of Congress

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. congressmen, during which the parties discussed the "Lindsey Graham Act" and the need to strengthen sanctions against russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, "russia will not end this war without pressure."

Pressure on the aggressor has still not become total, and russia believes it can continue resorting to ballistic terror. The United States now has an opportunity to respond forcefully. Ballistic missile interceptors are needed to protect lives. Sanctions must be implemented against russia and those who help it earn money

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked both parties in Congress for their "readiness to help protect lives."

Reminder

At the UN debates, Zelenskyy stated that putin is trying to seize Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other Ukrainian cities—not just Donetsk region.

Russia is turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets — Zelenskyy responds to the new wave of attacks and shows the consequences23.09.26, 15:36 • 4012 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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