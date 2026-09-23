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Protection against drones and restoration of heat supply: The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 157 million to two regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Sumy region will receive UAH 107 million to restore a facility that provides heat to nearly 160,000 households. Kherson region will receive UAH 50 million for protection of eight facilities.

Protection against drones and restoration of heat supply: The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 157 million to two regions

The government will allocate more than UAH 157 million from the reserve fund to restore and strengthen the protection of energy facilities in Sumy and Kherson regions. This was reported on September 23 by Head of Government Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, UAH 107 million has been allocated for Sumy region. The funds will be used to restore an energy facility on whose operation the heat supply of nearly 160,000 households depends. Kherson region will receive another UAH 50 million. The funding is planned to be used for additional protection of eight energy facilities.

Engineering protective structures and anti-drone protection for critical equipment are to be installed at these facilities.

All tender procedures are to be conducted promptly, while restoration and protective works are to be completed within the shortest possible time

- Koretskyi emphasized.

According to him, amid limited financial resources, the government is directing funds primarily to the most critical needs, particularly in frontline regions.

Let us remind you

Earlier, we reported that the government would allocate UAH 150 million to restore 11 apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia region. The works are to be completed by the end of the year.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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