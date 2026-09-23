Passions over Palestine — Spanish actor Bardem demands the "resignation" of singer P!nk from her position as a UNICEF ambassador

Spanish actor Javier Bardem called on his Instagram followers to sign a petition on Change.org to remove American singer P!nk from her position as a UNICEF ambassador. The initiative has already been supported by more than 150,000 people, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

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Javier Bardem mobilized his social media followers by supporting a signature-gathering campaign calling for American singer P!nk to be removed from her official role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Through this step, the Spanish actor is demonstrating his unequivocal support for an initiative that has already collected around 150,000 signatures calling for the artist to be removed from her work with the international organization.

The initiative emerged following the singer's reaction to the slogan "Free Palestine," which rapper Macklemore voiced during Ed Sheeran's tour. In front of a huge audience, the musician caught spectators off guard by making an emotional defense of the Palestinian people and condemning the most severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the rapper's performance, artist P!nk called the gesture an act of opportunism and shared a post from the StopAntisemitism platform accusing the musician of spreading propaganda and suggesting that Ed Sheeran, with whom she had shared the stage, should refund viewers for their tickets.

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The singer's reaction provoked sharp rejection from thousands of users; the discontent quickly spread across social media and is now gaining fresh momentum thanks to Javier Bardem's public stance.

According to the campaign's initiators, the singer's statements violate the obligations to remain impartial, promote reconciliation, and protect children that are expected of an international organization on the scale of UNICEF.

The support Javier Bardem has given this initiative places UNICEF in a difficult institutional position and fuels a serious debate about the moral boundaries and social responsibility of stars who serve as ambassadors. Although the humanitarian organization has not yet expressed a clear position on the future of the American singer's status, the powerful media pressure threatens to become a turning point in the approaches to representation within the organization.