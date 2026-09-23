Russia is turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets — Zelenskyy responds to the new wave of attacks and shows the consequences

Consequences of the new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the new wave of Russian attacks and stressed that "while this terrorist war continues, this is no time for weakness," also calling for fair sanctions pressure on the aggressor, reports UNN.

The effort to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes on Kyiv has been ongoing since morning. The Russians launched many drones at the city, a significant number of them jet-powered. Russia continues to turn civilian and critical infrastructure into targets: pharmaceuticals, gas stations, railways, communications, and shopping centers. As of now, it is known that two people have been killed. Another 24 have been injured. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There were also strikes on cities and communities in eight regions - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that during every meeting at the UN General Assembly, efforts are made to ensure that support for Ukraine is provided.

According to him, fair sanctions pressure on Russia is no less important.

Ukraine is grateful to everyone who is taking action and applying principled pressure. Virtually all our partners agree that when there are strikes like these, while this terrorist war continues, this is no time for weakness. It is important that the sanctions send a signal to Russia and, in particular, its oligarchs, that the war must be ended, not waited out. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine! - Zelenskyy concluded.

There are already 25 people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack; two people have been killed