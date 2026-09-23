Russia is turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets — Zelenskyy responds to the new wave of attacks and shows the consequences

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
09:55 AM • 16598 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
09:25 AM • 18513 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 15667 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
07:46 AM • 22407 views
Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is risingPhoto
September 23, 06:00 AM • 25932 views
Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
September 23, 04:43 AM • 27642 views
Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
September 23, 03:15 AM • 30218 views
Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer
September 23, 02:17 AM • 30110 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
September 23, 01:17 AM • 21481 views
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy
September 23, 12:56 AM • 18275 views
Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman after the EU restrictions are lifted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideoSeptember 23, 04:10 AM • 36362 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and TraditionsSeptember 23, 05:15 AM • 33130 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 28388 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 20736 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to Putin07:19 AM • 17335 views
Publications
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 28605 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and TraditionsSeptember 23, 05:15 AM • 33367 views
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideoSeptember 23, 04:10 AM • 36576 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 47367 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 53704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
New York City
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhoto12:38 PM • 40 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 3674 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to Putin07:19 AM • 17523 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 20924 views
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeupSeptember 23, 01:05 AM • 32352 views
Actual
Film
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The New York Times

Russia is turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets — Zelenskyy responds to the new wave of attacks and shows the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Russian attacks have killed two people and injured 24 in Kyiv and other regions. Zelenskyy called on partners to strengthen sanctions.

Russia is turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets — Zelenskyy responds to the new wave of attacks and shows the consequences
Consequences of the new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the new wave of Russian attacks and stressed that "while this terrorist war continues, this is no time for weakness," also calling for fair sanctions pressure on the aggressor, reports UNN.

The effort to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes on Kyiv has been ongoing since morning. The Russians launched many drones at the city, a significant number of them jet-powered. Russia continues to turn civilian and critical infrastructure into targets: pharmaceuticals, gas stations, railways, communications, and shopping centers. As of now, it is known that two people have been killed. Another 24 have been injured. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There were also strikes on cities and communities in eight regions 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that during every meeting at the UN General Assembly, efforts are made to ensure that support for Ukraine is provided.

According to him, fair sanctions pressure on Russia is no less important.

Ukraine is grateful to everyone who is taking action and applying principled pressure. Virtually all our partners agree that when there are strikes like these, while this terrorist war continues, this is no time for weakness. It is important that the sanctions send a signal to Russia and, in particular, its oligarchs, that the war must be ended, not waited out. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

There are already 25 people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack; two people have been killed23.09.26, 13:47 • 3490 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Explosions
Sanctions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv