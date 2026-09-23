There are already 25 people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack; two people have been killed

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people were killed. One man died in hospital, while another was killed. A total of 25 residents of the capital were injured; 17 wounded people are being treated in city hospitals. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this, UNN reports

There are already two victims of the enemy attack on the capital. One man died in hospital, while another was killed - Klitschko said.

He also added that 25 residents of the city were injured. Seventeen wounded people are being treated in city hospitals.

In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a Russian drone was reported to have struck a nine-story non-residential building.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, for his part, said that the enemy had been striking Kyiv since morning. Office centers, grocery stores and gas stations were under attack — entirely civilian infrastructure with no connection whatsoever to military facilities.

The railway station in Kyiv was not damaged by the Russian attack, but there were new strikes in two districts