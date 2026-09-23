Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and Traditions

On September 23, 2026, at 03:05 Kyiv time, the autumnal equinox occurred in Ukraine. From this moment, astronomical autumn begins in the Northern Hemisphere. During this period, day and night are nearly equal in length, after which the nights gradually become longer than the days. UNN explains what happens during the equinox, why it marks the beginning of a new season, and what folk omens and traditions are associated with it.

What the autumnal equinox means

The equinox is the moment when the center of the Sun, in its apparent annual motion, crosses the celestial equator. It can be imagined as an extension of Earth's equator onto the celestial sphere. In September, the Sun crosses this imaginary line from north to south, while during the vernal equinox it moves in the opposite direction.

Although we are accustomed to speaking of the "day of the equinox," from an astronomical point of view, it is a specific moment. It occurs simultaneously across the entire planet, but the local time (and sometimes even the calendar date) differs depending on the time zone. The name of the phenomenon itself suggests that day and night should last equally—12 hours each. In reality, the daylight period on the date of the equinox is slightly longer. There are two reasons: Earth's atmosphere refracts sunlight, and sunrise and sunset are determined by the upper edge of the solar disk rather than its center.

Because of the refraction of light, we begin to see the Sun when it is still geometrically below the horizon, and continue to see it for some time after it has actually set. Therefore, the nearly equal length of day and night and the astronomical equinox are closely related but not entirely identical phenomena.

Why astronomical autumn begins

Calendar autumn begins on September 1 every year. Astronomical autumn depends on Earth's position relative to the Sun, so its beginning is not fixed to one unchanging date. The seasons change because of the tilt of Earth's axis and the planet's movement around the Sun. Throughout the year, the Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive different amounts of sunlight. When one of them is tilted more toward the Sun, the days there are longer and the Sun rises higher above the horizon. In the other hemisphere, the cold part of the year is taking place at that time.

The September equinox marks the beginning of astronomical autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, where Ukraine is located. In the Southern Hemisphere, astronomical spring begins at that same moment.

What will happen in Ukraine after the autumnal equinox

In Ukraine, daylight hours will continue to grow shorter after the equinox. This process began after the summer solstice and will continue until the winter solstice. In 2026, the winter solstice falls on December 21—then astronomical autumn will give way to winter, and the length of daylight will gradually begin to increase.

Omens for the Day of the Autumnal Equinox

At this time, our ancestors observed the weather, the behavior of birds, and changes in nature, trying to understand what the winter would be like. This was also of practical importance for farming: seasonal work had to be completed, the harvest preserved, and preparations made for the cold weather.

Several dozen omens associated with the Day of the Autumnal Equinox have been passed down to us since then. Thus, an abundant rowan harvest foretold a rainy autumn and a cold winter. If there were few berries on the branches, October and November were expected to be warm and sunny. The color of the berries also mattered. Bright orange and red berries foretold a cold winter. Clusters of pale-colored berries promised little snow and moderate weather in December, January, and February.

The departure of cranes on this day warned of a snowy, severe winter.

In addition, our ancestors believed that the weather on the day of the autumnal equinox would determine what the entire autumn would be like. A warm and clear day was considered a sign of a pleasant autumn. A rainy day with gusts of wind, however, promised bad weather until winter.

Rituals for the autumnal equinox: how to spend the day

In folk culture, the autumn period is associated with harvesting, completing fieldwork, and preparing the home for winter. Descriptions of customs associated with the equinox mention baking pies with berries or cabbage, family feasts, and decorating the home with rowan branches. Rowan was believed to have the power to protect the home, while the feasts were associated with wishes for prosperity.

At the same time, not all autumn rituals were timed specifically to the astronomical equinox. Many traditions depended on the completion of the harvest, other agricultural work, or the local festive calendar.

Today, the equinox can be an occasion for a peaceful evening with loved ones. For example, you could prepare a dinner of seasonal vegetables, bake an apple pie, tidy up your home, or go for a walk to notice the first signs of autumn.

It is also a good opportunity to review your plans for the coming months and finish tasks that were put off during the summer.

We remind you

Earlier, we explained to readers when the spring equinox would occur and which signs, beliefs, and customs are associated with this day.