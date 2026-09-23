The U.S., Greenland and Denmark Agreement: What It Entails and How It Will Change Security in the Arctic

The United States, Denmark and Greenland have signed a new security agreement that will allow Washington to establish two new military bases on the island and expand the existing Pituffik Space Base. The document also limits the military presence and investments of states that are not NATO or EU members or Alliance partners, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new U.S. bases are planned for Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig on the east coast. At the same time, the agreement does not specify the number of U.S. military personnel or the timeline for their deployment.

U.S. aircraft and vessels will have the right to move across Greenland’s territory and its territorial waters in accordance with the provisions of the agreement. The document supplements the 1951 U.S.-Danish treaty on the defense of Greenland.

Greenland to remain in NATO even if it becomes independent

The document provides for strengthening NATO’s presence in the Arctic, while Denmark undertakes to continue strengthening its own defense capabilities in the region.

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If Greenland becomes an independent state in the future, Denmark and Greenland must ensure that it retains its NATO membership, including by submitting an application for membership if necessary. Countries that are not members of the Alliance will be prohibited from maintaining a permanent military presence on the island.

At the same time, the agreement enshrines respect for Greenland’s right to self-determination and obliges the United States to take into account the Greenlandic way of life and the characteristics of the local society.

What the document provides for

The document does not grant the United States any separate rights to Greenland’s mineral resources. At the same time, investors from countries that are not NATO members, Alliance partners or EU members will not be able to control or exercise significant influence over the island’s strategically sensitive sectors.

For the agreement to enter into force, it still must be approved by the parliaments of Denmark and Greenland. The document is concluded for an indefinite period and may be amended only by mutual consent of the parties.

The US plans to open two military bases in Greenland - Reuters