Russia is restoring military bases in the Arctic and conducting missile drills there — Kallas

The restoration of Russia’s military bases in the Arctic and China’s growing interest in the region are creating new security challenges for Europe. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said this during the European Arctic Summit in Finland, UNN reports.

Russia is reopening former Soviet military bases. They are also conducting missile exercises here, in the Far North. We also see that China is becoming increasingly interested in the region, so we must remain vigilant - Kallas said.

She stressed that climate change is opening up new maritime routes while simultaneously intensifying competition among states for influence in the Arctic.

According to Kallas, this is why the EU plans to present a new strategy on the Arctic, in which security, climate change and environmental protection are closely interconnected.

In addition, the official noted that Russia’s shadow fleet poses a threat to the security and environment of the Arctic. According to her, these vessels are "environmental bombs" in European waters, while their activities simultaneously provide Russia with funds to finance the war against Ukraine.

Lavrov stated that NATO's actions in the Arctic pose a "direct threat" to the Russian Federation