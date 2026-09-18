The automotive industry urged Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the market ahead of his meeting with Xi

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
03:58 PM • 18205 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 21273 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 13943 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 19717 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 25049 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 16922 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 16066 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 17494 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29904 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 30420 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
69%
752mm
Popular news
Scientists have discovered a new species of wild cat in BoliviaSeptember 18, 08:47 AM • 7172 views
The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the CarpathiansVideoSeptember 18, 09:32 AM • 10560 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 20727 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 10646 views
"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit04:05 PM • 8170 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhoto04:16 PM • 5444 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo03:58 PM • 18195 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 10715 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 21263 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 19710 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideo04:55 PM • 1748 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 6050 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 65729 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 69234 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 61566 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Nord Stream
Brent Crude

The automotive industry urged Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the market ahead of his meeting with Xi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Automakers and dealers are asking Trump to maintain the ban on Chinese cars. Ahead of the meeting with Xi, Congress is tightening restrictions.

The automotive industry urged Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the market ahead of his meeting with Xi
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

On Friday, major automakers, suppliers and dealers urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the U.S. market ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for next week, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, Trump told Fox News that he had no objection to Chinese automotive companies building cars in the United States.

"We urge your administration to pursue a policy that reliably keeps the door closed to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles within the United States," said a letter to Trump signed by six organizations representing the interests of General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Hyundai, Stellantis, Tesla and other companies.

The White House and the Chinese Embassy in Washington have not yet commented.

China rejected U.S. accusations of harmful AI development ahead of the Trump–Xi meeting09.09.26, 18:41 • 4577 views

"The share of Chinese automakers in the U.S. market is zero. Allowing them to open manufacturing facilities in the country would give them a foothold in the U.S. market at the expense of manufacturers already operating here," said the letter, signed by organizations including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the American Automotive Policy Council, Autos Drive America, MEMA (the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association), the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

These organizations argue that Chinese investment in the United States will not create new jobs for Americans, but instead "shift jobs from manufacturers that have invested in the United States for years to companies owned and controlled by the Chinese government."

Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan cited reports that Xi Jinping may bring representatives of Chinese automaker BYD to Washington to participate in the talks. She said that if this happens, "one can only assume that deals are being prepared that would allow the import of Chinese cars or invite Chinese companies to open manufacturing operations in the United States."

A regulation introduced by the administration of former President Joe Biden in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger cars in the United States over concerns that they could transmit drivers' sensitive data to China. Washington also maintains tariffs exceeding 100% on Chinese electric vehicles.

Congress is currently considering a bill that would strengthen the ban on Chinese vehicles.

The rules, introduced on national security grounds, apply to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular and, in part, satellite communications technologies, given vehicles' ability to collect sensitive data about their American owners.

Trump has sharply softened his stance toward China’s auto industry ahead of Xi’s visit and allowed factories to be opened, but there is a condition12.09.26, 08:30 • 4406 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldAuto
Laws
General Motors
Tesla, Inc.
Volkswagen
United States Congress
Hyundai
Toyota
Washington, D.C.
Michigan
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
United States