The automotive industry urged Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the market ahead of his meeting with Xi

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

On Friday, major automakers, suppliers and dealers urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the U.S. market ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for next week, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, Trump told Fox News that he had no objection to Chinese automotive companies building cars in the United States.

"We urge your administration to pursue a policy that reliably keeps the door closed to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles within the United States," said a letter to Trump signed by six organizations representing the interests of General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Hyundai, Stellantis, Tesla and other companies.

The White House and the Chinese Embassy in Washington have not yet commented.

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"The share of Chinese automakers in the U.S. market is zero. Allowing them to open manufacturing facilities in the country would give them a foothold in the U.S. market at the expense of manufacturers already operating here," said the letter, signed by organizations including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the American Automotive Policy Council, Autos Drive America, MEMA (the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association), the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

These organizations argue that Chinese investment in the United States will not create new jobs for Americans, but instead "shift jobs from manufacturers that have invested in the United States for years to companies owned and controlled by the Chinese government."

Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan cited reports that Xi Jinping may bring representatives of Chinese automaker BYD to Washington to participate in the talks. She said that if this happens, "one can only assume that deals are being prepared that would allow the import of Chinese cars or invite Chinese companies to open manufacturing operations in the United States."

A regulation introduced by the administration of former President Joe Biden in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger cars in the United States over concerns that they could transmit drivers' sensitive data to China. Washington also maintains tariffs exceeding 100% on Chinese electric vehicles.

Congress is currently considering a bill that would strengthen the ban on Chinese vehicles.

The rules, introduced on national security grounds, apply to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular and, in part, satellite communications technologies, given vehicles' ability to collect sensitive data about their American owners.

Trump has sharply softened his stance toward China’s auto industry ahead of Xi’s visit and allowed factories to be opened, but there is a condition