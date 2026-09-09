China rejected U.S. accusations of harmful AI development ahead of the Trump–Xi meeting

EPA/ JEROME FAVRE

China responded to U.S. statements about the “harmful” development of artificial intelligence ahead of the planned talks between the American and Chinese leaders — Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

In a joint statement published Tuesday, the FBI, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) alleged that Chinese artificial intelligence developers are engaged in “aggressive and malicious” industrial-scale activity aimed at appropriating the capabilities of advanced U.S. AI models — such as Claude (by Anthropic), GPT (by OpenAI), Gemini (by Google), and Grok (by SpaceXAI).

The document mentions the Chinese companies DeepSeek, Alibaba, Moonshot AI, and Z.ai; it emphasizes that these actions are “likely being carried out with the knowledge of the Chinese government.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing called on the United States to “refrain from making unfounded accusations and slander.”

“The development of the AI sector in China is the result of a high level of technological self-reliance and strength,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday. “We believe that all sides should strengthen cooperation to advance AI development that is open, inclusive, mutually beneficial, and oriented toward the common good.”

The issue of AI regulation is expected to be discussed during the meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for this month.

The U.S. accuses Chinese AI companies of stealing artificial intelligence technology on an industrial scale