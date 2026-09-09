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Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Marco Rubio said that the negotiations could resume in the coming days. The US is preparing a plan for a solution acceptable to both sides.

Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russian-Ukrainian talks could resume in the coming days, and that Washington is preparing a corresponding plan. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglu, according to UNN.

Details

I do not want to be overly optimistic, but I am also not pessimistic about the possibility of developing an action plan over the next few weeks to resume negotiations and reach a solution acceptable to both sides

- Rubio said.

He added that the talks involving U.S. presidential envoys in Kyiv and Moscow, which took place last weekend, were "substantive."

Context

On September 6, Trump's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv by train after a visit to Moscow.  

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's office described the meeting with U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as "substantive, constructive, and as candid as possible." At the same time, Putin said that "the Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis."

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States and interested in ending the war as soon as possible.

Recall

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff reported that, following the American delegation's talks in Moscow and Kyiv, notable progress had been made, and that the sides had discussed the possibility of holding additional trilateral talks. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.