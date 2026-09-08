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France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin Award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

France Football has named five contenders for the best club of the year and the coaches nominated for the Johan Cruyff Award. The nominees for the Lev Yashin Award have also been announced.

France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin Award

The French magazine "France Football," which presents the "Ballon d’Or" to the best footballer in the world, has announced the nominees for the title of best club of the year, the Johan Cruyff Trophy, and the Lev Yashin Award, reports UNN. 

Nominees for "Best Club of the Year"

The magazine selected five clubs to compete for the "Best Club of the Year" award: London’s "Arsenal," which won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years; Munich’s "Bayern," which won the Bundesliga this season and claimed the German Cup and Super Cup; Norway’s "Bodø/Glimt," which won the Norwegian Cup and surprised with its performances in the Champions League, reaching the round of 16 and defeating "Inter," "Atlético," and "Manchester City" along the way; Brazil’s "Flamengo," which won the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian Championship, and the Rio de Janeiro State Championship; as well as Illya Zabarnyi’s French "PSG," which won the Champions League for the second consecutive time and triumphed in the French Championship, the Intercontinental Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. 

PSG won the UEFA Super Cup for the second consecutive time after defeating Aston Villa13.08.26, 00:04 • 3554 views

Nominees for the Johan Cruyff Trophy

Among the nominees for men’s team coach of the year are "Arsenal" manager Mikel Arteta, who, as noted, led his team to its first championship in 22 years and reached the Champions League final, where they lost to "PSG." 

PSG wins the Champions League for the second consecutive time after a penalty shootout against Arsenal30.05.26, 22:09 • 4386 views

World champion Luis de la Fuente was also nominated; he defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final and led "La Roja" to its first championship in 16 years. 

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years20.07.26, 01:06 • 44458 views

Another Spaniard, Unai Emery, is competing for the title of coach of the year after managing to win the Europa League with "Aston Villa." 

England's Aston Villa crushed Freiburg in the Europa League final20.05.26, 23:56 • 4310 views

Vincent Kompany, who manages "Bayern," also made the list of nominees and has been nominated for the first time. 

Last year’s winner, Luis Enrique of "PSG," completes the five coaches. 

Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season22.09.25, 22:38 • 2847 views

Nominees for the Lev Yashin Award

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Saudi Arabia’s "Al-Hilal," who won the Saudi Arabian King’s Cup, opens the top five. 

Next is Andriy Lunin’s competitor at Madrid’s "Real"—Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who, along with "Los Blancos," failed to win any trophies this season. 

Third is Joan García of "Barcelona," who became world champion and won the Spanish Championship, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup with "Barcelona." 

Next is Gregor Kobel of "Borussia," who, like Courtois, failed to win any trophies this season. 

Another nominee is Emiliano Martínez of "Chelsea," who won the Europa League with "Aston Villa" and reached the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina. 

Another nominee from Africa is Édouard Mendy, who plays for "Al-Ahli." 

Another Spaniard is also among the nominees—David Raya of "Arsenal," the winner of the Premier League and the World Cup. 

Zabarnyi’s teammate, Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, is also among the nominees. 

Another Spaniard, Unai Simón, also made the list; he was Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. 

The nominees are rounded out by 40-year-old Vozinha of Cape Verde, who impressed with his performance at the World Cup. 

New species of mollusk named after Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha11.07.26, 20:19 • 8633 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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