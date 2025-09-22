Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:45 PM • 6464 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 17550 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 23263 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 34433 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 50530 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 49121 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26898 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 47056 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24446 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34744 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.9m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 21053 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 17741 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 33210 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 21171 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideo02:33 PM • 6466 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 33230 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 34433 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 50530 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 49121 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 47056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 33230 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 17751 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36101 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 86730 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109329 views
Actual
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season. Fabio Capello announced them as the winners.

Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season

England's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy - the best coach in the world for the 2024/2025 season, reports UNN.

Details

Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello announced the best coaches in the world:

  • best female coach - Sarina Wiegman;
    • best male coach - Luis Enrique.

      Recall

      The best young player award for the 2024/25 season was won by "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky Lopez.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Sports