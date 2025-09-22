Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season

England's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy - the best coach in the world for the 2024/2025 season, reports UNN.

Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello announced the best coaches in the world:

best female coach - Sarina Wiegman;

best male coach - Luis Enrique.

The best young player award for the 2024/25 season was won by "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky Lopez.