Wiegman and Enrique recognized as best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season
England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the best coaches in the world for the 2024/2025 season. Fabio Capello announced them as the winners.
Details
Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello announced the best coaches in the world:
- best female coach - Sarina Wiegman;
- best male coach - Luis Enrique.
Recall
The best young player award for the 2024/25 season was won by "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky Lopez.