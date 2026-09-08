ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage war

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
03:56 AM • 2666 views
Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured
03:02 AM • 14545 views
Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalized
11:32 PM • 19903 views
The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa
September 7, 08:14 PM • 20747 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
September 7, 06:43 PM • 22288 views
Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy
September 7, 05:44 PM • 21983 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
September 7, 03:49 PM • 26226 views
Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion
Exclusive
September 7, 02:51 PM • 26490 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
September 7, 01:47 PM • 23005 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
September 7, 01:02 PM • 40271 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.3m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
Koretskyi convened an urgent meeting due to the transport collapse in Kyiv and demands that the proper operation of the metro be ensuredSeptember 7, 07:04 PM • 8710 views
Near Kyiv, girls got into a brutal fight; there is an injured personSeptember 7, 07:47 PM • 10890 views
A drone attack on the Kyiv region caused fires at industrial facilities and a logistics complexVideoSeptember 7, 09:31 PM • 10325 views
Burnham and Trump discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine01:31 AM • 11091 views
Attack on Kyiv: a fire broke out at an educational institution, and people are trapped in a residential building01:43 AM • 4494 views
Publications
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU fundingSeptember 7, 06:16 PM • 22623 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 37486 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 40267 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missilesSeptember 7, 12:38 PM • 41796 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 41608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 58714 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 55905 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 64653 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 82076 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 77033 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
YouTube
Tu-95
Tu-160
Heating

ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Analysts assess that exaggerated reports by the Russian military are harming Russia’s operations. At the same time, the Kremlin uses fabricated gains in its demands toward Ukraine.

ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage war

The widespread culture of lying in the Russian armed forces paradoxically harms the ability of Russian forces to fight effectively and supports the Kremlin’s exaggerated claims that Putin is using weapons to strengthen Russia’s negotiating position. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian milbloggers continue to highlight the consequences of the widespread Russian culture of lying, which they refer to as the creation of "good reports" that exaggerate the scale of Russian advances to such an extent that they harm military operations.

However, the Kremlin continues to insist on its delusional portrayal of the current battlefield as the basis for negotiations, demanding Ukraine’s complete capitulation and the withdrawal of its troops from all of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, including large and densely populated areas that Russian forces have not yet occupied

- analysts point out.

European Commissioner: "The root cause" of Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin himself07.09.26, 04:54 • 21190 views

In their assessment, Putin has shown that he is sensitive to accusations of being detached from the current realities of the battlefield in Ukraine; however, he continues to make "absurd claims about fabricated Russian gains."

The Kremlin’s continued willingness to tolerate and seek to benefit from the widespread lying of the Russian military continues both to harm its own ability to fight effectively and to fuel its insistence that it is capable of achieving all its objectives by military force

- ISW notes.

They add that negotiations to ensure a strong and lasting peace "cannot be based on Russian lies": they can be based only on the realities of the battlefield and the trajectory of the war, which is unfavorable to Russia.

We remind you

Russia’s political leadership seeks to capture Donbas by the end of 2026, while the military is asking to move the deadline to March 31, 2027. This was reported by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

If the war continues through the winter, Ukraine is counting on U.S. support — Zelenskyy06.09.26, 19:28 • 9334 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine