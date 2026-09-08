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Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Three were hospitalized, while three others received outpatient care.

Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalized

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv during the night of Tuesday, September 8, six people were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, medics hospitalized three of the injured.

Three were provided with outpatient medical assistance

- Klitschko clarified.

At 5:40 a.m., the all-clear was announced in Kyiv. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration urged residents to carefully follow the messages and, if an air raid alert is announced, return to the shelter.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv during the night of Tuesday, September 8, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution in the Holosiivskyi district. People became trapped inside a residential building.

Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged08.09.26, 03:59 • 2392 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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Vitali Klitschko
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