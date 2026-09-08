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Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On the night of September 8, Kyiv came under a missile attack; at least five explosions were heard, and a residential building and a car were damaged.

Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged

Kyiv came under an enemy attack overnight into Tuesday, September 8. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:17 a.m., the Air Force reported the suspected launch of cruise missiles from T-95MS and Tu-160MS strategic aviation aircraft.

Shortly afterward, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Crimea.

At around 3:35 a.m., the first explosions were heard in the capital. There were at least five in total.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris had fallen onto a five-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

Also, at another location, a three-story residential building was damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, a car was damaged as a result of falling debris

- the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

We would like to remind you

that late in the evening of September 7, the Russians launched a drone attack on the Boryspil and Fastiv districts of Kyiv region. Fires broke out at industrial enterprises in the Boryspil district. At one of them, the fire destroyed seven trucks.

Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies07.09.26, 11:53 • 25355 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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