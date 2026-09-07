I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he is not clinging to his position and never will, noting that the decision on his resignation must be made by the President of Ukraine or the Verkhovna Rada. Kravchenko said this during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

For me, the Constitution is the supreme law. The Constitution stipulates that the Verkhovna Rada may vote on a resignation. It may raise this issue, as may the President. If they put forward the position that I should leave, I will comply with this condition. I am not clinging to my position, and I never will. This is a decision of the team, a decision of the President or the Verkhovna Rada. I have no decision of my own at this moment - Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General stated that his goal is to preserve the moral and psychological state of the team.

He also said that on Tuesday, September 8, he would visit the parliamentary committee on law enforcement activities.

We remind you

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers, had not given instructions to facilitate such activities, and had not used the powers of the Prosecutor General for this purpose.

Kravchenko responded to media reports about published conversations allegedly involving him concerning involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centers and legalizing them.

The Prosecutor General stated that he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers, had not given instructions to facilitate such activities, and had not used the powers of the Prosecutor General for this purpose.