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Near Kyiv, girls got into a brutal fight; there is an injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

In Irpin, three girls had an argument near the railway station, after which two of them beat a 13-year-old girl. The police are establishing those involved.

Near Kyiv, girls got into a brutal fight; there is an injured person

In the Kyiv region, two girls beat up a 13-year-old teenager near railway tracks; police are conducting an inquiry, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report from the mother of a 13-year-old girl stating that her daughter had been beaten in Irpin several days ago.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a group of teenagers was near the railway station, where a conflict arose between three girls and escalated into a fight.

Teenage brawl in the center of Kharkiv - police are checking video from the network25.03.26, 13:00 • 5515 views

Officers of the Bucha District Police Department registered the report in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents.

Police officers are currently conducting an inquiry and establishing the persons involved in the incident, after which it will be given a legal classification in accordance with current legislation.

In Odesa region, two teenagers were charged with torturing a 12-year-old boy04.09.26, 14:21 • 3507 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast