"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is calling on Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk to stage a third fight. He wrote about this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Briton, his fight with Anthony Joshua has been definitively canceled.

It looks like AJ has shit himself again. After 11 years, he has finally shit himself again. Now this can lead me only to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Oleksandr, you know that he is weak-minded. He would never have dared to fight the Gypsy King, unlike you, who had the courage to do it twice. Twice. And you know how difficult that is - Fury noted.

He recalled that in the previous fight against Usyk, the judges’ decision went in favor of the Ukrainian.

"Fair enough, congratulations. But let’s do it again. Let’s have the rematch in November. The ball is now in your court, Oleksandr. Do you want to fight me this year, in 2026, or are you already putting an end to this? Let me know, because I am already looking for a new opponent," the British boxer added.

Usyk may hold his farewell fight in the USA against Wilder

Context

In May 2024, Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion by defeating Briton Tyson Fury.

In December of the same year, Usyk defeated Briton Tyson Fury in a rematch in Riyadh. The champion retained the WBA Super, WBO, WBC, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

In July 2025, it became known that former English professional boxer Tyson Fury might have another fight against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed world heavyweight champion, on April 18, 2026.

However, as early as October, Fury stated that he did not plan to resume his professional career, despite rumors of a possible third fight with Oleksandr Usyk. He said that health and a lack of financial motivation were the key reasons for his decision.

I’m not made of iron, I’m not an alien — Usyk admits that his next fight could be his last