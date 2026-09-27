In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says

Today, as a result of an enemy attack, the building housing Kyivstar's head office was damaged in Kyiv. The company's press service told UNN.

Today, as a result of an enemy attack, the building housing Kyivstar's head office in Kyiv was damaged. All our colleagues are safe - the company said in a statement.

The Kyivstar team is assessing the consequences of the attack and coordinating the necessary next steps.

We would add

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, over the past day, digital and telecommunications infrastructure experienced additional strain due to enemy attacks, particularly in Kyiv and the region.

The ministry added that it continues to coordinate measures to support and strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure.

We would remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this week Russian forces had used more than 2,200 attack drones, around 1,650 aerial bombs, and 38 missiles of various types against Ukraine, a significant number of them ballistic.

According to him, in the morning the Russians struck a data center in Kyiv twice. Three people were injured as a result of the first strike, including two children.