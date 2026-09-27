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What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On September 27, Ukraine and countries around the world celebrate Tourism Day, as well as the national holidays of Belgium and Turkmenistan. Believers honor Saint Callistratus or the Exaltation of the Cross.

What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 27, Ukraine and the world observe World Tourism Day and Tourism Day in Ukraine, the Day of the French Community of Belgium, and Turkmenistan Independence Day. According to the new church calendar, Saint Martyr Callistratus and his soldiers are commemorated, while according to the old calendar, one of the twelve major Christian feasts is observed — the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord, reports UNN.

World Tourism Day and Tourism Day in Ukraine (World Tourism Day)

An official international observance established by the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1979 to commemorate the adoption of its statutes on September 27, 1970. In Ukraine, the observance was established by a presidential decree in 1998. The event highlights the social, cultural, and economic value of tourism, the expansion of intercultural dialogue, the sustainable development of recreational areas, and support for tourism infrastructure, which is being restored and adapted to the conditions of martial law in Ukraine.

Educator and All Preschool Workers’ Day in Ukraine

A nationwide professional observance intended to draw public attention to the importance of preschool education and honor the work of educators, nannies, methodologists, and music directors in kindergartens. The date recognizes the fundamental contribution of preschool workers to the harmonious development, socialization, and patriotic education of the country’s youngest citizens.

Turkmenistan Independence Day

The country’s main national holiday, established to commemorate the adoption of the constitutional law on independence from the USSR in 1991. The holiday is accompanied by a ceremonial military parade in Ashgabat, mass cultural performances, and awards presented to distinguished citizens.

Day of the French Community of Belgium (Fête de la Communauté française)

An official holiday of Belgium’s French-speaking population, established in memory of the events of September 27, 1830, when Belgian patriots, during the Belgian Revolution, finally drove Dutch troops out of Brussels, marking a decisive step toward the proclamation of a sovereign state.

World Rivers Day (World Rivers Day)

A global environmental observance under the auspices of the UN במסגרת the Water for Life Decade of Action, established on the initiative of Canadian river conservationist Mark Angelo. The event calls on communities to clean up riverbanks, protect aquatic ecosystems, preserve freshwater biodiversity, and combat industrial pollution of the planet’s river systems.

Memorial Day of Saint Martyr Callistratus and his soldiers 

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Martyr Callistratus and his soldiers  — Roman soldiers of the fourth century. Callistratus was a Christian in the third generation, and his steadfast faith during torture and miraculous rescue from the depths of the sea led 49 soldiers from his unit to embrace Christ. Together with him, they accepted a martyr’s death on the orders of Emperor Diocletian. 

According to the old calendar, believers observe one of the Twelve Great Feasts — the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord (Elevation of the Cross). The feast commemorates the discovery of the Lord’s Cross by Empress Helena in Jerusalem in 326 and its solemn raising by Patriarch Macarius, as well as the return of the relic from Persian captivity by Emperor Heraclius in the seventh century. This day calls for strict fasting and prayerful veneration of the Cross as a symbol of human salvation.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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