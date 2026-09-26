Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time

Ukrainian troops have announced the first use of a new tactic in which kamikaze ground robotic systems are delivered by drones directly into the enemy's rear. The robots were deployed more than 10 km deep into territory in Donetsk Oblast controlled by Russian forces as part of Operation "Vivaldi," the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

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The corps called this a "new stage in the war involving the deployment of ground robots." After being delivered by drones, the ground systems moved independently in the area of Russian positions, searched for targets and attacked them.

The new tactic was called "Gryphon" — in honor of the call sign of a Ukrainian serviceman who went missing.

The robots were delivered more than 10 km into the enemy's rear

Where the enemy did not expect it, Russian soldiers appeared among the dead and wounded. The unique deep-strike tactic was created from scratch by fighters of the strike UGV unit — the 3rd Army Corps stated.

The importance of the new tactic is that ground robots do not need to cover dozens of kilometers to the target on their own or break through the front line. They are delivered by air deep into Russian positions, after which the UGVs can operate without directly endangering Ukrainian troops.

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According to the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Andrii Biletskyi, during Operation "Vivaldi," drones and ground robotic systems are being used ahead of the infantry.

Biletskyi also stated that over the past few weeks, the Defense Forces had liberated more than 125 sq km of territory, including the settlements of Serednie, Derylove and Shandryholove in the Lyman sector. According to his claim, the total losses of Russian forces during the operation exceeded 3,000 personnel.

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