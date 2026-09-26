The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history

Ukraine's women's tennis team defeated Italy in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup and reached the tournament final for the first time in history, reports UNN.

Details

In the first singles match, Anhelina Kalinina faced Tyra Caterina Grant

The Ukrainian tennis player spent almost an hour and a half on court. During the match, Kalinina won two games on her opponent's serve and saved Grant's only break point.

The overall score was 2:0 in favor of the Ukrainian (6:3, 6:4).

In the second singles match, Elina Svitolina took to the court against Jasmine Paolini. Svitolina also secured a straight-sets victory—2:0 (6:2, 6:2).

Thus, Ukraine's team reached the tournament final for the first time, where tomorrow, September 27, it will face the Czech Republic.

Recall

Ukraine's tennis team defeated Belgium's team and reached the Billie Jean King Cup-2026 semifinals for the second consecutive time. For a place in the final, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the winners of the matchup between China and Italy.