The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history

$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:12 PM • 1800 views
"Milftech" in action: Fire Point bets on women in defense
10:30 AM • 9446 views
The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — ZelenskyyVideo
10:23 AM • 8882 views
Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the matchVideo
09:29 AM • 10362 views
Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian FederationPhoto
07:54 AM • 11601 views
People in the occupied city of Oleshky are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds — Sybiha called on the world to provide assistance
07:39 AM • 13703 views
Defense Forces continue to control Dobropillia despite Russian Defense Ministry fake news - "Azov"Video
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 19270 views
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
September 26, 04:31 AM • 21110 views
Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP
September 26, 01:27 AM • 22833 views
"Diplomatic relations are alive": Hungary allows for joining the "Carpathian Eight"
September 26, 12:56 AM • 20541 views
Night drone attack on Kharkiv: four injured and cars ablaze
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
55%
756mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 26 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 26, 02:58 AM • 12771 views
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people may be trapped under the rubblePhotoVideoSeptember 26, 03:30 AM • 23514 views
Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpotSeptember 26, 06:00 AM • 11345 views
Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk06:54 AM • 8232 views
Russia has continued attacking Kyiv with drones since the night; there are already 7 injured in the capital regionPhotoVideo07:17 AM • 10193 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 19270 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 38230 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 47238 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 40014 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 36096 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Margot Robbie secretly changed her name12:00 PM • 764 views
U2 celebrated their 50th anniversary with a concert at the school where their journey beganVideo11:20 AM • 1470 views
Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk06:54 AM • 8504 views
Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpotSeptember 26, 06:00 AM • 11482 views
Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapperSeptember 25, 04:07 PM • 20580 views
Actual
Social network
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Starlink
The New York Times

The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Ukrainian tennis players defeated Italy 2–0 in the semifinal. In the final on September 27, the team will play against the Czech Republic.

The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history

Ukraine's women's tennis team defeated Italy in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup and reached the tournament final for the first time in history, reports UNN. 

Details

In the first singles match, Anhelina Kalinina faced Tyra Caterina Grant 

The Ukrainian tennis player spent almost an hour and a half on court. During the match, Kalinina won two games on her opponent's serve and saved Grant's only break point.

The overall score was 2:0 in favor of the Ukrainian (6:3, 6:4). 

In the second singles match, Elina Svitolina took to the court against Jasmine Paolini. Svitolina also secured a straight-sets victory—2:0 (6:2, 6:2). 

Thus, Ukraine's team reached the tournament final for the first time, where tomorrow, September 27, it will face the Czech Republic. 

Recall

Ukraine's tennis team defeated Belgium's team and reached the Billie Jean King Cup-2026 semifinals for the second consecutive time. For a place in the final, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the winners of the matchup between China and Italy. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Belgium
Czech Republic
Italy
China
Ukraine