The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian tennis players defeated Italy 2–0 in the semifinal. In the final on September 27, the team will play against the Czech Republic.
Ukraine's women's tennis team defeated Italy in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup and reached the tournament final for the first time in history, reports UNN.
Details
In the first singles match, Anhelina Kalinina faced Tyra Caterina Grant
The Ukrainian tennis player spent almost an hour and a half on court. During the match, Kalinina won two games on her opponent's serve and saved Grant's only break point.
The overall score was 2:0 in favor of the Ukrainian (6:3, 6:4).
In the second singles match, Elina Svitolina took to the court against Jasmine Paolini. Svitolina also secured a straight-sets victory—2:0 (6:2, 6:2).
Thus, Ukraine's team reached the tournament final for the first time, where tomorrow, September 27, it will face the Czech Republic.
Recall
Ukraine's tennis team defeated Belgium's team and reached the Billie Jean King Cup-2026 semifinals for the second consecutive time. For a place in the final, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the winners of the matchup between China and Italy.