What is celebrated on September 26 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 26, under the auspices of the United Nations, the world observes the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the European Day of Languages, World Contraception Day, and World Environmental Health Day, while Yemen and Ecuador celebrate their national holidays.

According to the new-style church calendar, the Feast of the Falling Asleep of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian is observed, while according to the old style, the Commemoration of the Renewal of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Jerusalem and the Forefeast of the Exaltation are observed, UNN writes.

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

An official international observance of the United Nations, established by General Assembly Resolution 68/32 in December 2013 following the High-level Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament.

The event aims to mobilize international efforts to achieve global security through the complete abandonment of nuclear arsenals, raise public awareness of the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of the use of nuclear weapons, and encourage strict compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

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European Day of Languages

An official cultural and educational observance proclaimed by the Council of Europe with the support of the European Union on December 6, 2001, at the conclusion of the European Year of Languages.

The day aims to draw attention to Europe's linguistic richness and diversity, promote foreign-language learning at any age to foster intercultural understanding, preserve endangered language dialects, and support multilingualism as an important element of Europe's cultural heritage.

World Contraception Day

A global medical and social initiative launched in 2007 with the support of international organizations, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness, especially among young people, about contraceptive methods, prevent sexually transmitted infections, reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies, and ensure every person's right to make informed decisions about family planning.

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World Environmental Health Day

An international environmental observance established in 2011 by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) at a meeting in Indonesia.

The event highlights the direct link between the condition of the environment and human health, focusing attention on combating air and water pollution, food safety, waste management, and adaptation to global climate change.

Yemen's Revolution Day (26th September Revolution Day)

The country's main national holiday commemorating the events of September 26, 1962, when Yemeni army officers overthrew the tyrannical Zaydi Imamate and proclaimed the establishment of the Yemen Arab Republic. The holiday symbolizes the country's modernization, emergence from isolation, and the beginning of the development of modern state institutions.

National Flag Day of Ecuador (Día de la Bandera Nacional)

An official national holiday established by the Ecuadorian Congress in 1900. The event commemorates the official adoption of the yellow-blue-red tricolor with the national coat of arms at its center as the country's sole national flag, honoring the struggle for independence led by Simón Bolívar.

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The Day of the Evangelist John the Theologian

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Falling Asleep of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian - one of the twelve closest apostles of Jesus Christ, who is called the "apostle of love."

John the Theologian is the author of one of the four Gospels, three Catholic Epistles, and the Book of "Revelation." According to tradition, he was the only one of Christ's apostles to die a natural death at a very advanced age on the island of Patmos at the end of the 1st century.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the Commemoration of the Renewal of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Jerusalem, established in honor of the solemn consecration in 335 of the basilica of Golgotha and the Holy Sepulchre under Emperor Constantine the Great.

On this day, people also commemorate the Holy Martyr Cornelius the Centurion (the first pagan baptized by the Apostle Peter) and mark the Forefeast of the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord.

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