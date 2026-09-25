The enemy attacked a lyceum near Kyiv with a drone, sparking a fire

Fire at a lyceum in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration

The Russian army attacked a lyceum in the Kyiv region with a drone in the evening, sparking a fire. As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, more than 300 square meters of the building were engulfed in flames, UNN reports.

In the evening, the Russians struck Ivanківskyi Lyceum No. 2 in Vyshhorod district with a drone. More than 300 square meters of the building are currently engulfed in flames. Rescuers are working at the scene and trying to contain the fire - Tkachenko reported.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the lyceum near Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there were no children at the educational institution during the attack. In total, about 1,100 children studied at the lyceum. No one was injured.

Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv