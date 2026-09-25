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In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Seven people were killed and 46 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25. Twenty-five of the injured are in hospitals.

In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured
Photo: Andrii Khodkov — UNN photographer

The number of people killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on September 25 has risen to seven, with 46 people injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

The number of people killed in the capital has risen to seven

- the statement said.

A total of 46 Kyiv residents have been injured so far. Twenty-five of those injured are receiving inpatient treatment in city hospitals.

We remind you

As UNN previously reported, the russian army continues to attack Kyiv; an office building came under fire, three people were found dead in a parking lot, and seven others were injured.

Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv25.09.26, 16:28 • 1556 views

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