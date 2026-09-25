In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured

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After a prolonged pause, the court resumed consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors

Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia front

A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly

"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support

It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units

The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injured

Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy

Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says