Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting the United States, discussed russia’s war against Ukraine during a meeting at the White House. UNN reports this, citing a statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated September 25.

The heads of state exchanged views on important international and regional issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, the crisis in Ukraine (as Beijing calls the war — ed.), and the Korean Peninsula - China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Among other things, the heads of state confirmed their mutual support for the successful holding of the 2026 APEC Informal Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had arrived in the United States on a visit, to help influence kremlin leader vladimir putin regarding ending the war. And Trump promised to convey the request to China’s leader, Zelenskyy reported.