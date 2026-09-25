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Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Serhii Beskrestnov said that distributed networks will protect Ukraine from a complete internet blackout. Local disruptions and higher service costs are possible.

Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"

Ukraine will not be left without internet thanks to maximally distributed communication channels—even despite Russia's attacks on the information and communications network infrastructure. This was stated by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the President's adviser on the development of technological areas of defense, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, "local disruptions are possible, which providers, I hope, will quickly eliminate".

The Russians are attacking our information and communications network infrastructure. But Ukraine is a country with maximally distributed internet channels, so the entire country (regions and cities) will not be left without internet

- Beskrestnov wrote.

At the same time, he warned that the cost of providing internet services may indeed increase—it is necessary to compensate for the costs of repairing the damaged infrastructure.

"We should not succumb to the enemy's information attacks and panic. We have already been frightened with claims that there would be no food, no fuel, and now they are frightening us with the disappearance of the Internet," the President's adviser added.

Let us remind you

The day before the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, the Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services warned of temporary disruptions in network operation and access to communications services due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers23.09.26, 18:30 • 8976 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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