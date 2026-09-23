In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers

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In Kyiv and the region, approximately 100,000 households are experiencing internet problems due to the Russian attack, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The ministry said that specialists are already assessing the extent of the damage and repairing the network in order to restore its stable operation as quickly as possible.

An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online

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As MP Oleksandr Fedienko reported, despite the enemy's decision to strike data centers, the situation is being stabilized fairly quickly.

There may be brief disruptions; here I ask citizens to be understanding, all operators are working and promptly restoring the damaged infrastructure — he said.

According to Fedienko, it is important to understand that "Ukraine is the only country in the world where there are very many medium-sized and small operator businesses (this happened historically because the STATE did not intervene for more than ten years). Therefore, it is simply impossible to destroy the operators".

The MP also advised: "if your work or studies require a guaranteed Internet connection, have 1+1 operators; this will guarantee quality service".