An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online
Kyiv • UNN
A video of an apparent strike on the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in Kyiv is being circulated online. Klychko reported a UAV crash and fires in two districts.
As a result of the enemy attack, a strike apparently hit the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center, sparking a fire — the corresponding videos are circulating on Telegram channels, UNN reports.
A strike on the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv — a fire broke out there after the attack
It should be added
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Pecherskyi district, a UAV fell on the premises of a non-residential complex.
In addition, according to him, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the attack caused a fire in a warehouse building.
The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution23.09.26, 17:16 • 2682 views