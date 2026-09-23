An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online

Illustrative photo

As a result of the enemy attack, a strike apparently hit the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center, sparking a fire — the corresponding videos are circulating on Telegram channels, UNN reports.

A strike on the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv — a fire broke out there after the attack — the caption to the video says.

It should be added

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Pecherskyi district, a UAV fell on the premises of a non-residential complex.

In addition, according to him, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the attack caused a fire in a warehouse building.

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution