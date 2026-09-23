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An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2268 views

A video of an apparent strike on the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in Kyiv is being circulated online. Klychko reported a UAV crash and fires in two districts.

An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online
Illustrative photo

As a result of the enemy attack, a strike apparently hit the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center, sparking a fire — the corresponding videos are circulating on Telegram channels, UNN reports. 

A strike on the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv — a fire broke out there after the attack 

— the caption to the video says.

It should be added

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Pecherskyi district, a UAV fell on the premises of a non-residential complex.

In addition, according to him, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the attack caused a fire in a warehouse building.

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution23.09.26, 17:16 • 2682 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
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Vitali Klitschko
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