The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
02:26 PM • 26 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services
01:23 PM • 12473 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations
09:55 AM • 26368 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
09:25 AM • 25306 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 21162 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
September 23, 07:46 AM • 27775 views
Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is risingPhoto
September 23, 06:00 AM • 30203 views
Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
September 23, 04:43 AM • 30354 views
Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
September 23, 03:15 AM • 31711 views
Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer
September 23, 02:17 AM • 31354 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and TraditionsSeptember 23, 05:15 AM • 44077 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 39087 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 29793 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 26654 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 11332 views
Publications
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services02:26 PM • 14 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhoto01:57 PM • 2234 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideo01:56 PM • 2472 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations01:23 PM • 12436 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 39210 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhoto02:01 PM • 1348 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhoto12:38 PM • 9814 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 11418 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 26772 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 29901 views
Actual
Film
Series
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

As a result of the attack ha on Kyiv on September 23, 43 people were injured and two were killed. An UAV fell on the grounds of an educational institution.

The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 43. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

There are already 43 people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv on September 23.  Two people were killed 

- Klitschko reported.

We would add

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the enemy attack on the capital is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, a UAV fell on the grounds of an educational institution in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations23.09.26, 16:23 • 12449 views

We remind you

As UNN reported, it was previously known that two people were killed and another 36 injured in Kyiv as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs and falling debris. Buildings and cars were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv