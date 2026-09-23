The enemy attack on Kyiv continues - the number of casualties has risen to 43, and a drone fell on the grounds of an educational institution

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 43. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

There are already 43 people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv on September 23. Two people were killed - Klitschko reported.

We would add

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the enemy attack on the capital is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, a UAV fell on the grounds of an educational institution in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations

We remind you

As UNN reported, it was previously known that two people were killed and another 36 injured in Kyiv as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs and falling debris. Buildings and cars were damaged.