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Ukraine has agreed on a new package of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement on a new package of missiles for Patriot systems. The supplying country was not named.

Ukraine has agreed on a new package of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has reached an agreement on a new missile package for Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States, UNN reports.

Details

However, the head of state did not specify which country would provide the new missile package.

Today, we reached an agreement—I will not say with whom—on a missile package for Patriot systems. This is an important decision

- Zelenskyy's statement said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the difficulties involved in finding air-defense missiles, including Patriot missiles, as winter approaches: interceptors are being "assembled" one or two missiles at a time, and this is being done through agreements at the highest level. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

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