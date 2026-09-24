Ukraine has agreed on a new package of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has reached an agreement on a new missile package for Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States, UNN reports.

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However, the head of state did not specify which country would provide the new missile package.

Today, we reached an agreement—I will not say with whom—on a missile package for Patriot systems. This is an important decision - Zelenskyy's statement said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the difficulties involved in finding air-defense missiles, including Patriot missiles, as winter approaches: interceptors are being "assembled" one or two missiles at a time, and this is being done through agreements at the highest level.