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Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Russian attacks on September 24 killed six farm workers in the Kharkiv region and two people in Kyiv. Civilian facilities were damaged in several regions.

Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by region

In Ukraine, 8 people are now known to have been killed as a result of Russian strikes overnight and on the morning of September 24—people in Kharkiv region were sorting vegetables at a farm, while in Kyiv people tried to hide from the enemy’s ballistic attack; at least 20 more people were injured. In the capital region, Nova Poshta branches and a depot were damaged. This was reported by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi and Nova Poshta, UNN writes.

Which regions were attacked by Russia

Kharkiv region

"Six agricultural enterprise workers were killed as a result of the morning Russian strike on Kharkiv region. At the time of the attack, they were sorting vegetables. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Twelve people were injured and are receiving all necessary medical assistance," Vygivskyi said on social media.

According to him, rescuers and police investigators are working at the scene.

Kyiv and Kyiv region

"In Kyiv, more than 50 civilian facilities were damaged as a result of the overnight shelling—residential buildings, post offices, a maternity hospital, and a textile enterprise," the Interior Minister said.

Nova Poshta clarified that "as a result of enemy strikes on Kyiv region overnight on September 24, Nova Poshta branch No. 6 was destroyed and the company's sorting depot in Kyiv was damaged."

"None of the employees was injured. Some of the cargo was destroyed. We are already moving the surviving parcels to another location. The response operation is ongoing," the company said.

Nova Poshta said it had already deployed backup logistics to minimize possible delivery delays and would compensate customers for the declared value of shipments destroyed as a result of the attack.

Vygivskyi confirmed that as a result of Russia's attack, "two people were killed—a woman who was walking to a shelter and a man who was waiting out the Russian attack in an underground passage." "Eight more people were injured, including a police officer who arrived to help the victims. Two people are in serious condition," the Interior Minister said.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that Russian attacks on the region continued throughout the day and night; Russia attacked with strike drones and ballistic missiles. "In Bucha district, five private houses and a car were damaged. One person, born in 1945, was also injured. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A fire broke out in the house and was promptly extinguished by rescuers. The necessary medical assistance was provided at the scene. In Fastiv district, one vehicle was damaged. In Boryspil district, a private house was damaged," the post said.

Overall, according to the available data, another 8 facilities were damaged in Kyiv region.

According to the Interior Minister, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions were also under attack overnight. 

Odesa region

In Odesa region, according to a report by Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, a hospital, a gymnasium, residential buildings, a shopping center, warehouses, and other civilian facilities came under attack. "As a result of the attack, a 10-story non-residential building, a shopping center that had previously been attacked, the roof of a city hospital branch, and food warehouses were damaged. The glazing of the gymnasium and residential buildings was shattered, and cars were damaged. Two people were injured. All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. The injured are receiving medical assistance. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime," Oleh Kiper emphasized.

"In Odesa, strike drones attacked a shopping center and a polyclinic building," the Interior Minister added.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the strike on a shopping center in Odesa caused a large-scale fire, which rescuers extinguished. Also, according to the available data, a two-story private house caught fire in the city, injuring two people.

"In Odesa, a 10-story non-residential building was damaged and caught fire. The roof of a seven-story city hospital building was also damaged; windows were shattered at an educational institution and in four residential buildings, and three cars were damaged. In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, windows were shattered in three private residential buildings. Repeated air-raid alerts complicated the rescuers' work," the post said.

Western regions

Russia also attacked regions farther west. According to local military administrations, the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Volyn regions were among those targeted by the enemy.

In Khmelnytskyi, according to the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tiurin, a hit on a residential high-rise building was recorded as a result of the Russian attack. "Since the night, the Khmelnytskyi region has been under attack by Russian UAVs. Air defense forces were operating. Some were shot down. Details later. As a result of the attack, a hit on a residential high-rise building in the regional center has been reported," the official said.  

Later, he clarified: "As a result of falling debris from one of the UAVs, an apartment building was damaged. A gas pipe was damaged, and smoke occurred without a fire; windows were shattered, and balconies and cars were damaged. Thirty-five residents, including five children, were evacuated from the building. No information about fatalities or injuries had been received."

Tiurin said that, as of 11:00 a.m., 18 Russian drones had been shot down/suppressed by air defense forces over the Khmelnytskyi region. "The latest ‘Air Raid Alert’ has already been ongoing for more than eight hours. Enemy drones are still in the airspace. Stay in safe places. Our defenders are repelling the enemy attack and preventing enemy drones from reaching their targets. I thank them for their work and for protecting the Khmelnytskyi region," he said.

An air raid alert has continued throughout the night and morning in the Rivne region as well, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

"Our air defense forces are operating. Therefore, debris from enemy targets may pose a threat. Please take this into account. Unfortunately, we have infrastructure damage. According to preliminary information, no people were injured," Koval wrote.

"This night and morning, Volyn was again under an enemy attack. Two enemy Shahed-type UAVs were recorded in the region. Both aerial targets were destroyed: one by tactical aviation forces and the other by mobile air defense fire groups. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or infrastructure damage in Volyn," said Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

The Russian attack continues

"At this moment, the terror against civilians continues—an air raid alert has been declared in many regions. In Kyiv, the morning attack caused cars to catch fire; in the Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions, the enemy is attempting to attack infrastructure and civilian enterprises," Interior Minister Vyhivskyi emphasized.

Alla Kiosak

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